Mayawati is on Twitter, Tejashwi Yadav claims credit

BSP chief Mayawati joined Twitter in October last year, according to the account’s bio, but her presence went largely unnoticed until Tuesday when RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav welcomed her to the social media platform. The Dalit leader and her party BSP has for long remained conspicuous by their absence from Twitter at a time when political outfits are betting big on social media to spread their narrative.

Advertising

“Hello brothers and sisters. With due respect let me introduce myself to the Twitter family. This is my opening and inauguration. @sushrimayawati is my official Twitter handle for all my future interactions, comments and updates. With warm regards. Thank you,” Mayawati tweeted on January 22.

The handle which was only verified on Wednesday has over 5,000 followers and has been tweeting press statements. It is only following @TwitterSupport at the moment. “Ms Mayawati ji has for first time decided to join Twitter for speedy interaction with media and masses besides expressing her views on various issues of national and political importance through Twitter,” a statement from the BSP said.

Hello brothers and sisters. With due respect let me introduce myself to the Twitter family. This is my opening and inauguration. @sushrimayawati is my official Twitter handle for all my future interactions, comments and updates. With warm regards. Thank you. — Mayawati (@SushriMayawati) January 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav appeared to take credit for the BSP leader joining the social media bandwagon. “Finally glad to see you here. Happy that you acknowledged and respected my request of joining twitter during our meeting in Lucknow on 13th January. Warm Regards,” Yadav said while retweeting Mayawati’s post from January.

Finally glad to see you here. Happy that you acknowledged and respected my request of joining twitter during our meeting in Lucknow on 13th January. Warm Regards https://t.co/SzHlRkBPAB — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 5, 2019

The BSP is yet to join Twitter and there is no official word on whether it will happen anytime before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls this year. The party, however, has an inactive Facebook page which has 23,000 likes. The last post on the FB page was in March 2017.