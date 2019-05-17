Toggle Menu
Mayawati is not married, she doesn’t know what family is, says Union minister Ramdas Athawale

Athawale, a member of the BJP-led NDA, added that he respects Mayawati and she should refrain from making such statements. 

Chief of Republican Party of India and a member of the BJP-led NDA Ramdas Athawale (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File)

Days after Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati said that women leaders in BJP get scared when they see their husbands going near PM Modi, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Friday took a swipe at Mayawati, saying had she been married, she would have known how to handle a husband.

“Mayawati is making remarks about Modi Ji & his wife. She (Mayawati) is not married, she doesn’t know what a family is, had she been married she would have known how to handle a husband,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chief of the Republican Party of India and a member of the BJP-led NDA, Athawale added that he respects Mayawati and she should refrain from making such statements.

Speaking to ANI, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had said, “I have come to know that in BJP, married women leaders get scared when they see their husbands going near PM Modi. They fear that like Modi they might also abandon their wives.”

She had added that under such circumstances, she would request all the women of the country to not give their votes to ‘such a person’.

