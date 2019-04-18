Mayawati expelled me for discussion on Pulwama, says former BSP leader Ramesh Chand Bind

Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Ramesh Chand Bind, who is now a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat in eastern Uttar Pradesh, allegedly claimed that BSP supremo Mayawati expelled him from the party for discussing Pulwama attack at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Bind was seen saying this in a video that went viral.

Bind, who belongs to Mallah community that has a sizeable population of over 3.5 lakhs in the constituency, has been three-time MLA from Majhawan seat in Mirzapur district in 2002, 2007 and 2012. He lost the 2017 assembly election from the same seat. Bind was expelled from BSP on February 19, five days after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

“BSP ne mujhe niskasit kiya tha. Mamla koi dusra kuch nahi tha wahi tha Pulwama mein jo ghatna hui thi jismey hamare desh ke sainik shaheed hue they. Main apne wahan party karyalaya ke bahar aapas me baat kar raha tha. Rastrahit ki baat mainey apni baat rakha. Baat hamare supremo tak pahuch gayi. Unhone turant party se niskasit kar diya (The BSP expelled me. Reason was nothing but the Pulwama incident in which our soldiers were martyred. I was speaking with others outside the party office. I spoke on national interest and the information reached our supremo (Mayawati). She immediately expelled me),” Bind was seen saying in the video. Talking to The Indian Express, Bind said, “There was a discussion by some party leaders on the Pulwama attack outside our office in Delhi. I joined them and shared my views. I said Pulwama attack was an attack on our country. Someone in the meeting informed Mayawati about it and she expelled me.”

On how he came to know that the discussion was the reason behind his expulsion, Bind said, “There is no provision in BSP to know about action against leaders. I am sure that this was the reason behind my expulsion. No action was taken against others who were involved in the discussion.”

BSP state president RS Kushwaha could not be reached for comment.

While expelling Bind, the BSP stated anti-party activities as the reason. A month later, Ramesh Chand Bind joined the BJP on March 26. The party declared his candidature for Bhadohi seat on April 15.

The Congress has fielded former BJP MP from Azamgarh, Ramakant Yadav, while the BSP has fielded former minister Rangnath Mishra from Bhadohi. Besides over 3.5 lakh Mallah community voters, there are around 4 lakh Brahmin voters, around 3.5 lakh Dalits and over 1.50 Muslim voters in the constituency.