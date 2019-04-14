Mayawati to EC: Muslims part of ‘bahujan samaj’

Defending her appeal to Muslim voters at the first joint rally of the BSP-SP alliance in Deoband on April 7, BSP chief Mayawati is learnt to have told the Election Commission that her message was actually meant for the “bahujan samaj”, of which Muslims are a part.

Advertising

The Commission had issued a showcause notice to Mayawati on Thursday, asking her to explain in 24 hours why she hasn’t violated the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act by cautioning voters, “particularly Muslims”, against splitting their votes in the eight western UP seats that went to polls in the first phase on April 11.

Mayawati is learnt to have dispatched her response on time and told the EC that her appeal was meant for the “bahujan samaj” which is considered her party’s support base, and she mentioned Muslims since they are part of the said base. The Commission is expected to take a call on the matter soon.

The Model Code of Conduct states that “there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes”. The poll panel’s showcause notice to Mayawati also said that her remark also violated Sub-section 3 of Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, which deals with “corrupt practices”.

The said section states, “The appeal by a candidate or his agent or any other person with the consent of a candidate or his election agent to vote or refrain from voting for any person on the ground of his religion, race, caste, community or language or the use of, or appeal to religious symbols… for the furtherance of the prospects of the election of that candidate…”