Mayawati takes aim at Modi’s ‘chowkidari’, Cong’s Nyay scheme

Addressing her first rally in Delhi before the city goes to polls Sunday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati hit out at BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their natakbazi and jumlebazi will not work this time.

“This chowkidari, which is the new tactic, will not save them,” she said, addressing a gathering which included several BSP workers. The party has fielded five candidates in the Lok Sabha polls this time around. The party chief addressed the gathering at Dilshad Garden’s Ramleela Maidan.

Reaching the venue over two hours behind schedule, Mayawati said, “Modi had promised achhe din and made several promises to the weak, poor and hardworking people, but he is using his chowkidari to help industrialists get richer,” she said.

Raising the issue of unemployment, corruption and GST implementation, she said, “Small traders and businessmen are bearing the brunt of demonetisation and GST. The country’s economy has also been affected. Corruption has risen under the current government and even defence deals are not transparent,” she said. The BSP also attacked Congress, saying their Nyay scheme would fail.

Party supporters said they were sure of a good showing in North East and East Delhi constituencies. The party has also fielded candidates in the South, West and Chandni Chowk constituencies.

Mahesh Arya, the Delhi BSP general secretary, said, “We will give a strong competition to all parties and will be sending Modi back to Gujarat this time.”

Ankit Gautam (22), a party member from Dilshad Garden, said the party vote share would increase because of the work it has done in UP. “Our vote share will increase to around 12% overall. In North East and East Delhi, we don’t see much of a competition as we will get all the Muslim votes,” he said.

Volunteers of the party said people were upset with PM Modi’s “hollow promises”. Rajkumar Gautam (36) from Greater Noida, who does door-to-door campaigning for the BSP, said he can see a growth in their support.

“I think Modi is trying to end our reservation, and if that happens, we will have nothing left,” Gautam claimed.