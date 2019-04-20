Mayawati campaigning for those who disrespected Ambedkar, says Yogi

Toggle Menu
The chief minister was referring to a joint election rally of the 'mahagathbandhan' in Rampur, in support of Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha candidate Azam Khan. Mayawati had spoken at the meet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday charged BSP president Mayawati with seeking votes for those who had disrespected Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“You can see how low politics has gone. Mayawati is today campaigning for those who used to humiliate Babasaheb Ambedkar. Those who do not respect India are not worth voting for,” the chief minister said, addressing an election meeting here.

Adityanath said the former SP and Bahujan Samajwadi Party governments did not provide houses to the poor, claiming there was shortage of funds.

“Farmers were faced with immense problems, there was hunger and all the money was going into corruption,” he said.

Giving an account of the work done by the BJP government in the state, Adityanath said, “Modi-ji has not seen caste or religion before undertaking development works. He worked with the motto of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’.”

