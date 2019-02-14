Mayawati slams Congress, BJP: Invoking NSA ‘example of state terror’

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati Thursday slammed the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the use of the National Security Act (NSA). The BSP chief was referring to two separate incidents in MP and UP where the NSA was invoked by the respective state governments.

In MP, the newly formed Congress regime has invoked NSA against three persons arrested on charges of cow slaughter in the communally sensitive Khandwa town. While in UP, 14 students of the Aligarh Muslim University were booked on the sedition charge and other IPC sections Wednesday for allegedly raising anti-national slogans on the campus.

Terming the incidents as an “example of state terror”, Mayawati said that should decide what is the difference between the Congress and the BJP governments.

Congress govt in MP like BJP slapped atrocious NSA against Muslims for cow slaughter. Now the UP BJP govt booked 14 AMU students under notorious sedition charges. Both are example of state terror & condemnable. People should decide what is difference between the cong & BJP govt? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 14, 2019

“Congress govt in MP like BJP slapped atrocious NSA against Muslims for cow slaughter. Now the UP BJP govt booked 14 AMU students under notorious sedition charges. Both are example of state terror & condemnable. People should decide what is the difference between the Cong & BJP govt?” Mayawati tweeted.

The attack comes amidst attempts by the Rahul Gandhi led-Congress to unite the Opposition against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking charge as the general secretary of the party from UP East. The BSP has already reached a pact with the Samajwadi Party to contest in 78 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP.