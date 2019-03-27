BJP calling Congress slogan of Garibi Hatao 2.0 as bluff is true: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay scheme, saying the “ruling BJP calling Congress’ slogan of Garibi Hatao 2.0 as bluff is true”. The Congress and BJP are “both birds of the same feather” when it comes to betraying the poor, she added.

“Ruling BJP calling Congress slogan of Garibi Hatao 2.0 as bluff is true. But is poll bluff & reneging of poll promises the sole domain of the BJP? In fact, BJP & Congress party are both birds of the same feather in betraying the interests of the poor, labourers, farmers & others,” she wrote Twitter.

Ruling BJP calling Congress slogan of Garibi Hatao 2.0 as bluff is true. But is poll bluff & reneging of poll promises the sole domain of the BJP?

In fact BJP & Congress party are both birds of the same feather in betraying the interests of the poor, labourers, farmers & others. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 27, 2019

The BSP chief’s tweet comes two days after Congress President Rahul Gandhi promised a minimum income of Rs 72,000 per year to the poorest 20 per cent of the households in the country if his party is voted to power. Gandhi had said the Nyunatam Aay Yojana (Nyay) scheme was a “ground breaking idea” and would mark the beginning of the final assault on poverty.

On Tuesday, Mayawati had also attacked the Union government for its ‘half-baked’ demonetisation policy and sought an apology from the BJP for the “economic urgency” which compelled “rural masses to work as labourers”.

Mayawati tweeted, “Capitalists & super-rich may not have (been) affected much from the economic emergency of half-baked ‘notebandi’ but rural masses which is real India had (been) affected by it worst. People were forced to return to their villages and work as daily wagers for survival. Will the BJP apologise?”

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister who announced that she would not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has time and again used her social media handle to censure the Congress and BJP, blaming them for poverty and unemployment in the country.

Mayawati’s BSP has sealed a pact with Akhilesh Yadav’s SP and Ajit Singh’s RLD in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming elections.