Mayawati: BJP trying to divide Dalit votes in Varanasi by fielding Chandrasekhar Azad

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Sunday accused the BJP of indulging in “despicable politics” by allegedly conspiring to field Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad from Varanasi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Azad had announced his candidature from Varanasi on Thursday and had vowed to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his own constituency.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, “With the ill-intention of dividing Dalit votes & taking advantage, the BJP has conspired to field Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar from Varanasi LS seat. This organisation was formed under BJP conspiracy and with its anti-Dalit mindset, it is now indulging in despicable politics.” Click here for more election news

“The BJP tried hard to help Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar join the BSP as its mole but failed in its conspiracy. It is very imperative in the national interest to dislodge autocratic, despotic anti-Dalit, OBC and minorities BJP from power. Please ensure no vote goes waste. My Appeal,” she added.

Earlier on Thursday, Azad had told The Indian Express that he has decided to contest from the seat as the grand alliance does not appear to have a strong contestant against Modi. “I will be fighting as an independent candidate from the seat as I do not want somebody, who is weakening the country, to win from Uttar Pradesh. I had already said that if Behenji (Mayawati), Akhilesh bhai or Mulayam Singh Yadav did not contest from the seat, then I would fight from Varanasi. I wanted a strong candidate against Modi but it doesn’t seem to be happening. I will not let Modi win easily,” Azad had said.

Asked about any possible alliance with a political party, he said that he is not supporting any at the moment and was waiting to see who is supporting him.