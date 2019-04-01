BJP conspired to field Bhim Army chief from Varanasi: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati Sunday alleged that Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad was contesting the election from Varanasi at the behest of the BJP in order to divide the Dalit vote and called it BJP’s “conspiracy”.

Mayawati tweeted, “With the ill-intention of dividing Dalit votes & taking advantage, the BJP has conspired to field Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar from Varanasi LS seat. This organisation was formed under BJP conspiracy & with its anti-Dalit mindset, it is now indulging in despicable politics.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “The BJP tried hard to help Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar join the BSP as its mole but failed in its conspiracy. It is very imperative in the national interest to dislodge autocratic, despotic anti-Dalit, OBC & minorities BJP from power. Please ensure no vote goes waste. My Appeal.”

In a statement issued by the BSP Sunday, Mayawati alleged that the clashes between Dalits and Thakurs in Saharanpur was a BJP conspiracy for political gains. “Not just this, the BJP also tried to use Chandrashekhar as their spy and made an attempt to make him join our party. However, the ploy failed,” the statement added.

Reacting to the allegations, the BJP said it does not indulge in politics based on caste and had no agents. “We don’t have agents like the BSP chief is claiming. We have workers in the party, not agents. It is the Opposition parties which have a tradition of keeping agents,” said party spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi.

“It is unfortunate that Chandrashekhar, who keeps praising Mayawati, is being called a BJP agent by her,” Tripathi added.

Bhim Army spokesperson Manjeet Nautiyal told The Indian Express that people around Mayawati were giving her “wrong information about the Bhim Army.” “She is being given false information about our activities by people around her in the BSP. She has a wrong impression of us. When we meet her, which will hopefully be soon, we will clarify our position. And I am sure she will understand that we are only trying to help her and the alliance defeat the BJP in the polls. She is our biggest leader in the country and we will continue to support and respect her,” he said.