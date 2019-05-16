Mayawati bats for rape-accused candidate: ‘Rai a victim of BJP’s political selfishness’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav held a joint rally Wednesday and campaigned for alliance and BSP candidate from Ghosi constituency, Atul Rai, who is facing a rape case and has been absconding for over 10 days after a Varanasi court issued non-bailable warrant against him. The Allahabad High Court rejected Rai’s bail application recently.

Mayawati alleged that the BJP had “framed” her party’s candidate in a “false case”.

Addressing the gathering at Ghosi, the BSP chief said, (Now they [BJP] are in bad shape. In their political selfishness, without caring for the honour of our women, they have brought up cases that are are one or two years old and have forcefully made women level false allegations. Our alliance’s candidate from here, Atul Rai, has become a victim of this. He is a married, decent and social man. And you know our party respects women. In election time, the BJP is misusing power to give the BSP a bad name. This is being done in Ghosi with our candidate. This is a despicable trick by the BJP).”

“The candidate’s family, including his wife, is here to appeal to you to vote for him,” she added.

A woman had got a case registered against Rai on May 1 in Varanasi, alleging that he called her to his residence on the pretext of meeting his wife. Speaking at the rally, Akhilesh claimed, “Fearing defeat, they have directed the police to target the candidate here.”

Targeting PM Narendra Modi, Mayawati alleged, “He is using all kind of tricks now and I have come to know that he has started talking about his caste. He changes his caste every three-four days. I have been informed that sometimes he calls himself most Backward, sometime poor and sometimes ‘fakir’. The truth is that when he claims that he belongs to most backward, whereas he is not even a backward.”

Referring to the attack on Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Tuesday, Akhilesh said, “If you have read media reports, you would know that in Rae Bareli, you can only see a car overturned in photographs. In the name of law and order, our CM says go and shoot. And now our senior police officers have also understood that shooting is the only way to fix the law and order situation. In Rae Bareli, their people learnt the thoko neeti, to win the zila panchayat election, has the BJP adopted the thoko neeti?”