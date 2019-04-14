We want both Ali, Bajrang Bali: Mayawati reply to Yogi

Responding to a remark by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP chief Mayawati Saturday said her party wants both Ali and Bajrang Bali. Addressing a rally in Budaun, she said, “We want Ali and we also want Bajrang Bali; especially Bajrang Bali because he is related to a Dalit caste. His caste was not revealed by me but by the UP chief minister himself… I am grateful to him for making us aware of such crucial information about our ancestors.” Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav shared the dais with the SP chief.

Adityanath had on Wednesday said, “If the Congress, the SP and the BSP have faith in Ali, then we too have faith in Bajrang Bali.”

Ali is a revered figure in Islam and Lord Hanuman is often called Bajrang Bali. Mayawati and Adityanath have been served notices by the Election Commission for their remarks.

Badaun, which will vote on April 23, will witness a three-way battle between sitting SP MP Dharmendra Yadav, Sanghmitra Maurya of BJP and Salim Ikbal Sherwani of Congress.

In a veiled reference to Chandrashekhar Azad’s Bhim Army, she said, “Like in the past, opposition parties are trying to form alliance behind the curtain and field candidates. You must have understood whom I am referring to. Your vote should not be wasted in voting for these friends and family…” She had earlier alleged that the BJP wanted Azad join the BSP as “its mole”.

“Namo namo wale ja rahe hain, Jai Bhim wale aa rahe hain (NaMo eople are leaving, while the Jai Bhim people are coming),” she said. NaMo is an acronym for Narendra Modi, the prime minister, and ‘Jai Bhim’ is the slogan used by followers of Bhimrao Ambedkar.

At the rally, Akhilesh said the votes “rained” in the favour of the three-party alliance in the first phase of Lok Sabha polling.

Continuing Mayawati’s narrative against the present BJP government, he said, “They came as tea-sellers. Now, they are saying they are here as chowkidars. I can hear what you are saying. But I don’t want to say it myself. I am here to request you that the tea wasn’t good as there was no milk (in it). If you have realised that you have been cheated, it is the time to snatch the chowki of the chowkidaar.”

He also claimed that the country fell behind in all development parameters and the number of “hungry” and “poor” people has increased. Mayawati thanked Akhilesh for “war-like preparedness” for the LS polls.

