In first joint rally, Mayawati, Akhilesh attack Cong, BJP, say not much difference in their policies

In her first joint rally with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Sal (RLD), Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday launched a scathing attack on both the BJP over its ‘main bhi chowkidar’ campaign and the Congress over its proposed Nyunatam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme to give Rs 72,000 each to the poor.

While addressing a public meeting in Deoband in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RJD president Ajit Singh, Mayawati said only the Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan could wipe away the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

“I am warning, especially people of the Muslim community, that Congress isn’t in a position to fight BJP in UP. Only the ‘Gathbandhan’ can fight BJP. The Congress knows this but they’re going by the mantra ‘Hum jeete ya na jeete, Gathbandhan nahi jeetna chahiye‘ (Whether we win or lose, the Grand Alliance should not win),” she said.

Citing the reasons behind the possible electoral loss of both BJP and Congress, Mayawati said, “The BJP will lose this election because of policies inspired by hatred, especially their ‘chowkidar’ campaign. No matter how much the chhote, bade chowkidars try, the BJP will not win. Congress has failed despite ruling for so many years.”

Training her guns on the Congress over its promise to eradicate poverty, the BSP supremo said, “Our government, instead of giving minimum income support, will give employment to poor people. Indira Gandhi too made a 20-point programme to remove poverty, but was it effective?”

Stating that the NYAY scheme was not a “stable solution”, she said, “We are silent workers, unlike other parties. Our party performs without making noise, we are silent workers. The Congress too has been making tall claims, haven’t they been given enough chances for decades? They were wiped out from several states. The NYAY scheme is not a stable solution for removing poverty.”

Taking on the saffron party over alleged misuse of probe agencies like CBI and ED against its rivals, Mayawati said, “BJP government has been misusing probe agencies – CBI, ED. You don’t need to give another chance to them. In the election season, political parties use opinion polls to misguide voters. Do not get swayed.”

“Even the people from the backward communities are suffering. The divisive thought process of these parties is hurting these communities. At the Centre or state level, the reservation issue for these communities was ignored. These communities are not benefiting from the reservation. They are being exploited. The minorities are also suffering,” she added.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed that while Congress was “tainted by Bofors”, BJP was “tainted by Rafale”.

“The ground realities can’t be ignored. BJP will keep endorsing its hawa-hawai (lofty) schemes till the poll results are announced. Thousands of crores have been wasted… That’s taxpayers money… could be used for the poor…If PM was serious about the welfare of poor, they would not have been inaugurating schemes after poll dates were announced… they would have performed in five years of tenure. In the last budget… whatever announcements were made by the Centre are nothing but empty poll promises,” she said.

“Now that BJP is panicking, you should know BJP on its way out… and grand alliance will arrive. After Independence, for a long time, Congress and BJP were in power… even in the Congress-ruled states, wrongful practices came to notice… so they eventually lost voter base…”

Mayawati also assured the electorate that if the Grand Alliance was voted to power, farmers would no longer be in debt.

“Sugarcane farmers are suffering in UP. Their grievances are being ignored amid empty announcements. When our party was in power, we made sure dues of sugarcane farmers were paid,” the former chief minister said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also claimed there is “not much difference” between the policies of the Congress and the BJP. “There is not much difference in Congress and the BJP if you will look at their policies. They are both the same. This grand alliance is meant to bring a change in the country, but the Congress doesn’t want that; it wants to form govt in UP,” he said.

Upping the ante against Narendra Modi, RLD chief Ajit Singh said the Prime Minister was referring to his own “acchhe din” when he had promised “acchhe din” to the people.