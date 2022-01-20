Maya replaces 7 candidates, fields a Brahmin in Mathura

The BSP on Wednesday replaced candidates on seven seats as it released a new list of 12 candidates here.

The party changed its candidates for Ghaziabad, Garhmukteshwar, Khair, Mathura, Etmadpur, Khatauli, and Agra North Assembly seats – the names for which were declared in the first list last week.

All these seats will go to the polls in the first phase of the elections on February 10.

BSP chief Mayawati has replaced Suresh Bansal with KK Shukla in Ghaziabad, Majid Siddiqui with Kartar Singh Badhana in Khatauli, Mohd Arif with Madan Chauhan in Garhmukteshwar, Prempal Singh Jatav with Charuken Ken in Khair, Jagjeet Chaudhary with SK Sharma in Mathura, Sarvesh Bhagel with Rakesh Baghel in Etmadpur, and

Murari Lal Goyal with Shabbir Abbas in Agra North.

In Mathura, where the BJP has fielded sitting MLA Shrikant Sharma, a Brahmin, the BSP has replaced its candidate there with a Brahmin nominee, SK Sharma.