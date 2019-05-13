Mayapuri industrial area: In industrial hub, voting under shadow of lost jobs

The names of 12 people he fired are fresh in his memory. Shift supervisor Ghanshyam (38) is sombre when he enters the polling booth in Mayapuri Industrial Area, but re-emerges with a smile on his face. “I was asked to sack 12 people from the jeans factory where I work. I knew the men, we worked together for years. We never had to fire people en masse before. This is a vote for change,” he said.

In Mayapuri Industrial Area, where more than five lakh workers slog for at least 12 hours every day, operating heavy machinery, selling scrap or manufacturing jeans, workers and factory owners standing outside polling booths said the ghosts of demonetisation, and to an extent GST, still continue to haunt. Last month, 14 persons were injured when a sealing drive carried out under NGT orders took a violent turn, and traders clashed with security personnel.

Several workers came with their families after hiring e-rickshaws, the women in bright sarees carrying small children as they headed into the polling booth. “We go with our children to work. Some day they will learn our trade, but I want them to see this is also important,” said Sarala Devi, who used to work in a jeans factory but now spends her time with a local trade union.

Several workers said their salary has not been hiked in years, and most said they earned roughly Rs 7,000 a month. They also get no safety gear. Skilled workers managed to keep their jobs in units where parts are manufactured, but semi-skilled workers took the worst hit.

To make matters worse, many units designated as ‘polluting’ have been shifted to Bawana and even Manesar, making it difficult for women to continue working due to the three-hour commute. Elderly women said they also face the risk of being replaced. “We works in units producing jeans and decorative items. But they look for younger women. I am a school dropout, and cannot learn new things. Not at this age,” said Urmila, 58.

Some, however, remained optimistic. A former packaging unit worker, Shabana, said, “They built a handful of toilets in the past five years. I hope the new MP makes more and a foot overbridge, too, so my children do not have to cross roads.”

Santosh Gautam, who used to work in an electrical goods unit, said he does not mind standing in a queue. “I stood in queues when I had to change my currency notes, when I had to apply for a new job, and every time the water tanker comes to my JJ cluster. Honestly, we all just want our jobs back,” Gautam said.

For Joginder, a former worker in an export line unit, the vote was “for our children”. “My father was a factory worker, so am I. My children are going to grow up soon. I will be forced to make them work in a factory if things do not change. My family cannot remain in the factories,” he said.

Joginder’s view is in stark contrast to the hot-headed Manoj, a former plastic factory worker. “I made a black flag and waved it around at all the politicians’ rallies in my constituency. Not one of them is going to work for us,” he said.