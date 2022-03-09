Mayang Imphal (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mayang Imphal (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mayang Imphal Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Kongkham Robindro Singh. The Mayang Imphal seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

mayang imphal Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Khumujam Ratankumar Singh INC 1 Doctorate 58 Rs 3,01,89,702 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 51,78,564 ~ 51 Lacs+ Kongkham Robindro Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 2,23,79,165 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 50,35,413 ~ 50 Lacs+ Urikhimbam Ramesh Singh NPP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 12,08,49,335 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 1,02,71,000 ~ 1 Crore+

mayang imphal Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kongkham Robindro Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 74,11,208 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Khumujam Ratankumar Singh INC 0 Doctorate 53 Rs 77,91,125 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 4,11,700 ~ 4 Lacs+

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mayang Imphal candidate of from Dr. Kh. Ratankumar Manipur. Mayang Imphal Election Result 2012

mayang imphal Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Kh. Ratankumar INC 0 Doctorate 47 Rs 22,10,300 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 10,77,400 ~ 10 Lacs+ Kongkhom Maglem Singh AITC 1 Illiterate 55 Rs 2,65,95,872 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ M. Khagemba MSCP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 40,56,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

