Maval, Shirur: Some Assembly seats record high turnout, candidates debate results

Even as Maval and Shirur, two constituencies that went to polls on Monday in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, recorded an identical voter turnout of 59.5 per cent, there were vast disparities in the turnouts of the constituent Assembly segments. In Shirur, NCP candidate Amol Kolhe is contesting against Shiv Sena candidate and three-time MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil. NCP’s Parth Pawar is taking on Sena leader Shrirang Barne in Maval.

In the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, the Ambegaon Assembly segment recorded a turnout of 70.29 per cent. Adhalrao-Patil, who has a home at Landewadi in Ambegaon taluka, said the turnout reflected the anger of the people against the NCP. Of 2,80,334 voters in the Assembly segment, 1,97,052 voted: 1,0,6735 men and 90,317 women. The male voter turnout was 73.88 per cent and for female voters, it was 66.47 per cent.

In the Junnar Assembly segment, where Kolhe has a home in Narayangaon, the turnout was 64 per cent, the second highest in the Lok Sabha constituency after Ambegaon. Of 2,98,848 voters, 193,965 voted. Hadapsar, which is also part of the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, witnessed the lowest turnout of 47.84 per cent. Of 4,87,699 voters, only 2,33,316 came out to vote.

In the Maval Lok Sabha seat, the Karjat Assembly segment, which is in Raigad district, registered the highest turnout of 67.76 per cent. Of 2,79,790 voters, 1,89,577 voted. The Uran Assembly segment also witnessed a good turnout of 67.21 per cent. Of its 290,273 voters, 1,72,054 voted.

In the Panvel Assembly segment, which has the highest voter count at 5,39,187, as many as 2,98,349 voted, which is 53.87 per cent. In the Chinchwad Assembly segment, which has the second highest voter count in the Maval Lok Sabha seat, there are 5,02,740 voters, 2,83,004 of whom cast their vote, which is 56.29 per cent.

BJP general secretary Sarang Kamtekar said the turnout in Chinchwad and Panvel indicates an edge for Barne. “This is because the Panvel civic body is ruled by the BJP, so is the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body. The combined votes in Chinchwad and Panvel are around 5.9 lakh and Barne is likely to get more than four lakh votes here,” he said.

Barne said he was expecting a lead of 40,000 votes in Panvel and 80,000 in Chinchwad. “I will lead in four seats except Karjat and Uran, where my rival will have the edge,” he said. On the other hand, the NCP said it was concerned about the low voting in the Pimpri Assembly segment, where 50 per cent polling was registered. Of its 3,47,758 voters, only 165,473 turned up. “In Chinchwad, Barne will have an edge but in Pimpri, we were expecting to take the lead. However, the low voting has been a dampener,” said NCP leader Yogesh Behl.

The BJP said that in Pimpri, slum votes have gone to the Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi (VBA). “The traditional NCP voters have shifted to the VBA, which will further hit the NCP candidate,” Kamtekar said.

Behl said in Karjat, Uran, Maval and Pimpri, Parth was likely to lead, while in Panvel and Chinchwad, Parth would give a tough fight. “We still believe Parth will win by 30,000 votes,” he said.

Karjat, Panvel and Uran are in Raigad district. Here, the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) has a good hold with whom the NCP has tied up. NCP chief Sharad Pawar himself took the lead in striking an alliance with the PWP. In the 2014 elections, the PWP had supported independent candidate Laxman Jagtap. As a result, in all the three seats, Barne could only get a lead of 12,000 votes though he ultimately won by a huge margin of 1.57 lakh votes.