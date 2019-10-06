Maval seat: By roping in BJP leader, NCP looks to break 25-year-old jinx

THOUGH THE NCP has caused confusion among its rank and file over the selection of candidates in Pimpri, Chinchwad and Bhosari Assembly constituencies, the party has fielded a candidate in the neighbouring Maval Assembly seat, whose presence has revived the mood among party leaders and workers. The NCP is now looking to break its 25-year-old jinx in Maval, where BJP candidates have won five times in a row.

The candidate the NCP has fielded is BJP Talegaon councillor Sunil Shelkhe, who was seeking a ticket from the saffron party but was denied the nomination. The BJP favoured its two-time MLA Bala Bhegde, who also got the portfolio of a state minister about three months back. Besides Shelkhe, Bala Bhegde too faces a challenge from another BJP leader Ravindra Bhegde. All three were seeking the BJP ticket. Party leaders said Bala Bhegde’s proximity to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis helped his cause.

Party leaders said senior leader Ajit Pawar was instrumental in luring away Shelkhe from the BJP and fielding him for Maval. NCP leaders said the party had to bank on a BJP councillor as it had failed to groom leaders who could take on the present MLA.

“Neither did the party groom anyone nor did the party give indication to any leader that he or she could be fielded. As a result, the NCP has no leader who could challenge the BJP,” said a top NCP leader. The NCP’s gameplan is being compared to the 1995 scenario. Then, the BJP had roped in Congress leader Rooplekha Dhore and fielded her from Maval. It turned out to be a masterstroke. Not only did Dhore win, but after that the BJP refused to loosen its grip on the Maval seat, which it won four times in a row. Dhore won in 1995, Digambar Bhegde in 1999 and 2004 and Bala Bhegde in 2009 and 2014. Bala Bhegde is now on the verge of securing a hat-trick.

Before 1995, the Maval seat was a stronghold of the Congress. From 1962 to 1990, except once, Congress candidates had won from Maval seat. In 1972, Jansangh candidate Krushnarao Bhegde had won. Advocate Madan Bafna, who had also won twice from the Maval seat, had become a state minister in the Congress government.

Shelkhe told The Indian Express that he was in the fray as Maval, under BJP’s control, has remained underdeveloped, and local youths were struggling to get jobs. “No new projects have been set up in Maval area. Only one bridge has come up so far in all these years,” he said.

The biggest nightmare, Shelkhe said, was facing local youngsters who are finding it difficult to get jobs. “More than 70 per cent of those employed are outsiders. This should change. When I am elected, my top priority will be to get jobs for the local youths,” he said.

Shelkhe said the state of roads in Maval area was so poor that it was difficult to find a single good motorable patch. “80 per cent of the roads have potholes and craters. Residents are at risk practically everyday,” he said. MLA Bhegde, however, said development projects were underway in Maval area. “Some projects, be it bridges or roads, are underway. Some are nearing completion,” he said.

As for the state of roads, Bhegde said most of them were in a good state. “A few which are in bad shape will be repaired as soon as it stops raining,” he said. Shelkhe said the Maval pipeline project, which he said will ruin the region’s economy, should be scrapped.