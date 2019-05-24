Maval: Parth is first Pawar to lose an election

Parth Pawar, the grandson of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, lost his maiden foray in the elections, losing to Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne in Maval. The son of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Parth (27) lost by over two lakh votes, becoming the first member of the Pawar family member to lose an election.

Sharad Pawar has contested 14 elections since 1967 and never lost. Neither has Ajit Pawar in his 25-year-long political career, nor has Parth’s aunt Supriya Sule.

Parth claimed that leaders and workers of the NCP in Pimpri-Chinchwad didn’t put in their best efforts. “In Pimpri and Chinchwad assembly segments, where I trailed heavily, the party workers and leaders were not seen aggressively campaigning for me. I think these two segments let me down badly,” said Parth.

Sharad Pawar admitted that Maval had always defied NCP’s efforts. “The seat has been a problem for us. We have never been able to win it and it was no different this time,” he said.

From the time the counting began for Maval Lok Sabha seat, Barne maintained a strong lead. He polled 7,20,663 votes while Parth was a distant second with 5,04,750 votes, trailing by a margin of over two lakh votes. NCP leaders said Parth probably lost because neither did he get enough time to work in the constituency nor was his entry planned in advance. “We had no clue till February who the candidate will be. Despite the fact that NCP had been losing the seat since 2009, there was no planning from the party to decide a candidate in advance. Parth hardly got any time to campaign,” said an NCP leader.

NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade said,”In the Modi wave, when bigwigs have fallen, the fate of inexperienced people like Parth Pawar would be no different. I think he got caught in the Modi wave.”