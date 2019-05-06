Maval and Baramati ours: BJP-Sena; NCP says confident of win

DAYS after the four-phase Lok Sabha elections in the state concluded, both the ruling and opposition alliances exuded confidence of a comfortable win in four parliamentary seats in the Pune district — Pune and Baramati went to polls on April 23, while polling was held on April 29 in Maval and Shirur.

While the BJP, on Sunday, said that party candidate Kanchan Kul will win from the Baramati seat in a “closely-contested election” against Supriya Sule, the NCP claimed it will win with a “margin of two lakh votes”.

“The calculations that we have done and the feedback that we have received from our party leaders from across all Assembly segments here indicate that our candidate, Kanchan Kul, will win from the seat,” BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari told The Indian Express.

A traditional bastion of the Pawar family, elections to the Baramati seat had generated lot of heat this time, with the BJP-Sena “putting its might” to win the seat as part of its “Mission 45” seats in Maharashtra. BJP president Amit Shah himself had openly declared that winning Baramati seat was on the top of their agenda. Sule, a three-time MP from the seat, had won from the seat with a margin 70,000 votes in 2014.

“…It is difficult to say by what margin Kul will win, but she will win in a closely-contested poll,” Bhandari said. The BJP spokesperson said the BJP and its alliance partners had put in a lot of effort to snatch the seat from the NCP.

“Our efforts will yield dividends. Already (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar is talking about losing from the seat by making allegations of EVM manipulations… Such remarks show he is clearly worried about losing the Baramati seat,” he said.

Rashtriya Samaj Paksha head, Mahadev Jankar, however, said the fight in Baramati, “will go till the last round and ultimately Kul will win”.

Jankar said the BJP had led from the front by putting in place a strong plan for Baramati. “The BJP’s booth-level plan will work wonders. The party had appointed 10 youths for each booth. This meant, those 10 youths were asked to woo voters from their respective areas,” he said, adding that nearly 18,000 “karyakartas” in six Assembly segments were tasked to woo the voters.

Jankar said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself had held three rallies in the constituency.

“Besides, all ministers and MLAs from the BJP and Shiv Sena also campaigned. The RPI, too, has campaigned hard,” he said.

Sena minister Vijay Shivatre, meanwhile, claimed that in Khadakwasla, Kul will lead by a margin of 70,000 to 75,000 votes. “This is my calculation because Khadakwasla has always favoured the BJP-Sena and has a strong vote base,” he said, adding that it was only in Baramati Assembly segment that Sule will get a headway.

“Last time, she lead by 90,000 votes (in Baramati Assembly segment). This might increase by 10,000 or 20,000 votes due to new additions of voters,” he said. He added that other assembly segments, like Daund, Bhor, Purandar and Indapur, will cut into the Baramati margin.

“I feel margin of victory for Kul should not be more than 10,000. But, in case, Baramati margin goes down drastically, then Kul will win by 40,000 votes. This is because Kul has relatives and friends in two villages, (with a population of around 10,000). Besides, in at least 20 drought-hit villages, there is a lot of anger against the sitting MP. Here, too, Kul will benefit,” Shivatre said.

NCP’s Baramati taluka chief Sambhaji Holkar, a close associate of Sharad Pawar, however, rejected the BJP-Sena claim. “Supriya Sule will win by a margin of two lakh votes. Except for Indapur, where there will be a straight fight between Sule and Kul, in all other Assembly segments Sule will lead. In Baramati alone, she will get a huge lead of over one lakh votes,” Holkar told The Indian Express.

While Sule was unavailable for a comment, NCP’s state spokesperson Ankush Kakade said: “We are not bothered about what the BJP claims. We are confident of our candidate’s victory. The margin will be over 1.50 lakh votes. The sizeable margin will come from Baramati Assembly segments. But it is not that we will lead only in Baramati. In other Assembly segments too, Sule will lead.”

Holkar said the development work carried out by Sule in last five years will stand her in good stead.

“Most importantly, Supriya Tai has been in constant touch with voters, finding solution for their personal problems. Her connect with the masses will ultimately ensure her victory,” he said.

Will lead in four segments: Parth Pawar

In Maval constituency, Parth Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, who took on the BJP-Sena might, said he will win by 50,000 to 70,000 votes.

Claiming that he will be well ahead of his rival Sena’s Shrirang Barne in Pimpri, Chinchwad, Uran and Karjat Assembly segments, Parth said: “In Maval, my rival will be ahead, while in Panvel, the contest will be even… I have received positive reports from all the areas. Therefore, I am confident that I will secure my maiden victory.”

Claiming that the NCP might be ahead in Uran and Karjat segments, Barne, however, countered: “But I will get major lead in all the other four assembly segments. The combine vote of Panvel and Chinchwad stands at around 5.90 lakh votes. These two seats have highest number of voters. And they are the BJP-Sena bastions. In both these segments, I will get major margins, which will cut into any loss in Uran and Karjat.”

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye said they were not sure of the victory margin yet. “But our alliance candidate will win from here, that is for sure”.

(ENS)