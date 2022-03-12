Maurya: Should have campaigned more in Sirathu… will do whatever BJP decides

While the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a smooth sailing in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lost his election from his home turf Sirathu in Kaushambi district.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

A prominent OBC leader, Maurya lost Sirathu seat to Pallavi Patel, the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader who fought on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket, by 7,337 votes.

Speaking to The Indian Express Friday, Maurya said he did not have any doubt about his victory, admitting that he should have given more time to campaigning in his own constituency.

“I was thinking that the entire state is important for us and so I was addressing meetings wherever the party needed it. I was able to give only one-and-a-half days in my own constituency. I should have given more time here (Sirathu). I had confidence in the people of my area. I had no doubt about my victory,” he said.

When asked about his plans now, Maurya said, “I will follow whatever my party decides for me. I can’t say anything more on it now.”

Pallavi, the daughter of late Kurmi (Patel) leader Sonelal Patel, is the elder sister of Apna Dal (Sonelal) chief and Union minister Anupriya Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a poll rally in Kaushambi and Home Minister Amit Shah had also held a meeting in Sirathu.

One of the BJP leaders brought from outside to be deployed in Sirathu for managing Maurya’s electioneering said that the party activists could not reach out to Pasis (a Dalit community), who make up a substantial chunk of the constituency’s voters.

Another local BJP leader told the Express, “Most of the BJP leaders from outside working in Sirathu during campaign were from upper castes and they had no personal connect with Dalit and OBC workers. This was a problem down to the booth level.”

A sizeable number of voters in Sirathu belong to the Kurmi (OBC) community. UP BJP president and Kurmi leader, Swatantra Dev Singh, did not campaign in the constituency, party sources said. However, Anupriya Patel held a rally in Keshav’s support there.

Former state BJP chief Keshav had won from Sirathu in the 2012 polls, but resigned on being elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from Phulpur. He quit his Lok Sabha seat after taking over as Deputy CM in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet in 2017, and was subsequently elected to the Legislative Council.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Sheetla Prasad had won Sirathu on the BJP ticket, who is also a Kurmi leader. He was replaced by Keshav this time, which is also being seen as a reason why Patel voters were “upset” with the latter in the constituency.