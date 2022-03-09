Mauranipur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mauranipur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mauranipur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Bihari Lal. The Mauranipur (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Mauranipur Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

mauranipur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhagwandas INC 0 5th Pass 49 Rs 38,79,500 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Brajkuwar Jan Adhikar Party 0 5th Pass 37 Rs 30,95,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ghanashyam Das Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 5,31,50,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 24,00,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Jitendra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 26,21,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manohar Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 18,18,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Meena Kumari SHS 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,46,50,174 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Lal Singarya AAP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 60,54,206 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 12,79,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Rashmi Arya Apna Dal (Soneylal) 0 Doctorate 44 Rs 7,31,14,299 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 17,99,495 ~ 17 Lacs+ Rohit Ratan BSP 2 Graduate 40 Rs 2,92,01,692 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Tilak Chandra Ahirwar SP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 5,98,66,450 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,02,37,963 ~ 1 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Mauranipur Sc candidate of from Bihari Lal Uttar Pradesh. Mauranipur (sc) Election Result 2017

mauranipur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bihari Lal BJP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 68,24,054 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil SHS 0 Literate 35 Rs 1,23,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brij Kunwar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 5th Pass 42 Rs 32,28,400 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brij Lal Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 16,72,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr.rashmi Arya SP 0 Doctorate 39 Rs 4,26,45,117 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,77,73,061 ~ 1 Crore+ Dragpal IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 46,50,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jaiprakash Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 1,09,87,936 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,60,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Manohar Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 1,73,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pragee Lal BSP 1 Literate 62 Rs 1,19,41,890 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,81,316 ~ 5 Lacs+ Tula Ram IND 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 95,250 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mauranipur Sc candidate of from Dr. Rashmi Arya Uttar Pradesh. Mauranipur (sc) Election Result 2012

mauranipur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Rashmi Arya SP 0 Doctorate 34 Rs 75,04,333 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Arvind Kumar Arya IND 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 3,60,536 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bihari Lal Arya INC 0 Graduate 49 Rs 57,34,267 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran RLM 0 Literate 32 Rs 4,90,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narayandas AD 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 14,11,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 1,75,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Pragilal BJP 1 8th Pass 57 Rs 67,51,370 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 70,903 ~ 70 Thou+ Rajendra Rahul BSP 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 12,58,262 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 12,907 ~ 12 Thou+ Vinod Kumar Barar LJP 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 1,87,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Mauranipur (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Mauranipur (sc) Assembly is also given here..