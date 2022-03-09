Mau (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mau Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Mukhtar Ansari. The Mau seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

mau Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abbas Ansari Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party 5 12th Pass 29 Rs 9,18,43,478 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar Singh BJP 1 12th Pass 57 Rs 1,17,18,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,25,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Bhim BSP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 83,56,948 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Fakhre Alam CPI 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 1,71,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Singh Chauhan IND 2 12th Pass 38 Rs 53,16,852 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madhavendra Bahadur Singh INC 2 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 1,30,53,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Movin Ahamad IND 0 Literate 92 Rs 24,40,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parmahans IND 1 10th Pass 48 Rs 7,21,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpat Chauhan IND 0 Literate 51 Rs 41,37,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramkishor Janta Kranti Party (Rashtravadi) 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 53,24,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra SUCI(C) 0 Graduate 57 Rs 14,16,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikramjit Singh AAP 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 41,45,481 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 14,81,017 ~ 14 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mau candidate of from Mokhtar Ansari Uttar Pradesh. Mau Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

