Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mathura Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Shrikant Sharma. The Mathura seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Mathura ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Mathura candidate of from Shrikant Sharma Uttar Pradesh. Mathura Election Result 2017

mathura Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shrikant Sharma BJP 0 Graduate 46 Rs 1,04,69,364 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ankit Chaturvedi Rashtriya Samajwadi Party (Secular) 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 40,85,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anup Agrawal Bharat Kalyan Party 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 50,60,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Agrawal RLD 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 11,88,30,734 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 1,47,24,363 ~ 1 Crore+ Avinesh Kumar Singh Rashtriya Lokraj Party 0 Graduate 36 Rs 1,09,186 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gaffar Abbas CPI 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 25,22,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gireeja Singh Alias Girraj Singh Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 14,05,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh IND 0 Not Given 40 Rs 3,89,192 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Phakkad Baba IND 0 5th Pass 72 Rs 29,217 ~ 29 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Krishna IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Chandra Baghel IND 1 Literate 50 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogesh Kumar BSP 2 Graduate 44 Rs 2,62,68,987 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 46,20,985 ~ 46 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mathura candidate of from Pradeep Mathur Uttar Pradesh. Mathura Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Mathura Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Mathura Assembly is also given here..