Mathabhanga pick of TMC suffers injury after assault

TMC candidate from the Mathabhanga Assembly seat Girindranath Burman received head injuries and his car was ransacked in an attack allegedly by BJP supporters on Thursday night.

The incident comes a day after miscreants ransacked BJP state president Dilip Ghosh’s car at Sitalkuchi in the district.

According to police sources, Burman was returning home in his car from Ghoksadanga. Around 9 pm when he was passing from Sildanga area, miscreants attacked him and his car.

“The BJP is behind this incident. They attacked our candidate who is a senior leader. They know they will lose, and therefore, they are attacking our candidate. He is being treated at the Mathabhanga Sub-divisional Hospital. We have started a dharna at the SDO office,” said TMC district president Parthapratim Roy,.

BJP district general secretary Sanjay Ckaraborty called it a drama. “They know they will lose. To create tension and gain sympathy from voters, they are enacting a drama.”