Mathabhanga pick of TMC suffers injury after assault

April 9, 2021 5:01:18 am
TMC candidate from the Mathabhanga Assembly seat Girindranath Burman received head injuries and his car was ransacked in an attack allegedly by BJP supporters on Thursday night.
The incident comes a day after miscreants ransacked BJP state president Dilip Ghosh’s car at Sitalkuchi in the district.
According to police sources, Burman was returning home in his car from Ghoksadanga. Around 9 pm when he was passing from Sildanga area, miscreants attacked him and his car.
“The BJP is behind this incident. They attacked our candidate who is a senior leader. They know they will lose, and therefore, they are attacking our candidate. He is being treated at the Mathabhanga Sub-divisional Hospital. We have started a dharna at the SDO office,” said TMC district president Parthapratim Roy,.
BJP district general secretary Sanjay Ckaraborty called it a drama. “They know they will lose. To create tension and gain sympathy from voters, they are enacting a drama.”
