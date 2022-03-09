Matera (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Matera (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Matera Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Yasar Shah. The Matera seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

matera Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ali Akbar INC 2 Graduate 46 Rs 67,62,259 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aqib Ulla Khan BSP 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 37,67,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Veer Singh BJP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 15,08,38,304 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 63,36,837 ~ 63 Lacs+ Gauhar IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 11,39,442 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Kripa Shankar Lok Dal 0 5th Pass 28 Rs 5,08,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Bahadur IND 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 9,30,125 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mariya SP 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 13,35,63,136 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 5,83,09,078 ~ 5 Crore+ Rahul IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 10,10,139 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar Arya IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 6,68,600 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

matera Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Yasar Shah SP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 7,16,69,614 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,38,76,343 ~ 2 Crore+ Arun Veer Singh BJP 0 Graduate 58 Rs 7,67,34,011 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Aslam Khan IND 0 Literate 65 Rs 1,27,91,538 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganga Ram RLD 0 Literate 63 Rs 17,35,600 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Akiulla All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 38,11,651 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neeka Ram IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 76,00,778 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Gopal IND 0 Illiterate 37 Rs 14,09,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 32,17,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar Singh IND 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 33,16,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sultan Ahmad Khan BSP 1 Post Graduate 25 Rs 2,38,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

matera Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Yasar Shah SP 1 Post Graduate 34 Rs 1,31,45,819 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 82,70,293 ~ 82 Lacs+ Abdul Mobin Khan RUC 0 Literate 26 Rs 68,500 ~ 68 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ali Akbar INC 2 Graduate 36 Rs 32,41,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar IND 0 Literate 50 Rs 21,30,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 14,50,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Gangaram SP(I) 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 11,15,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Izhar Ahmad Shah BSP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,13,79,144 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,76,615 ~ 30 Lacs+ Jeetan JKP 1 8th Pass 41 Rs 11,70,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jumai Khan PECP 4 Literate 48 Rs 36,78,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 6,35,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Omprakhsh IND 0 Literate 45 Rs 4,54,936 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Padam Sen Chaudhary BJP 1 12th Pass 56 Rs 3,05,65,771 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 71,757 ~ 71 Thou+ Raish Ahmad ARVP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 34,15,856 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rudra Pratap Alias Badkau Yadav RLM 1 10th Pass 40 Rs 28,35,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Siyaram IND 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 2,06,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uday Raj RPI(A) 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 3,81,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Srivastava IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 48,05,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

