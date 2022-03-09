scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Mariyahu (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mariyahu (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Mariyahu assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Mariyahu |
March 9, 2022 7:42:07 pm
Mariyahu Election Result, Mariyahu Election Result 2022, Mariyahu Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Mariyahu Election Results 2022

Mariyahu (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Mariyahu Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Apna Dal (Soneylal) candidate Leena. The Mariyahu seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Mariyahu ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

mariyahu Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Achchey Lal AAP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 25,14,478 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anand Dubey BSP 3 10th Pass 42 Rs 5,62,03,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,90,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+
Ashok Kumar Vikassheel Insaan Party 1 Graduate 45 Rs 7,33,22,406 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Atul Dubey Bharatiya Samta Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 6,74,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dr R.K. Patel Apna Dal (Soneylal) 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 9,20,31,993 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,84,03,125 ~ 1 Crore+
Meera Pandey INC 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 1,04,92,661 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Niharika Gautam Bharatrashtra Democratic Party 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 1,99,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramdhari Pal Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 7,16,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Santosh Kumar Nishad IND 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 18,90,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Satesh Kumar Shukla Log Party 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 33,00,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sushil Kumar Patel JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 64,20,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sushma Patel SP 0 Doctorate 35 Rs 2,36,97,700 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 34,80,000 ~ 34 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Mariyahu candidate of from Leena Uttar Pradesh.

Mariyahu Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Leena
Apna Dal (Soneylal)

mariyahu Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Leena Apna Dal (Soneylal) 0 Not Given 40 Rs 93,28,461 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Abbas Ahmad Ittehad-E-Millait Council 1 Literate 46 Rs 11,31,432 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Aganoo IND 0 12th Pass 68 Rs 46,16,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Asha Ram Manav Kranti Party 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 30,56,927 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Banshnarayan RLD 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 2,18,53,515 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Bholanath BSP 4 Literate 52 Rs 51,02,06,901 ~ 51 Crore+ / Rs 15,06,39,692 ~ 15 Crore+
Gulab Chand SHS 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 9,04,87,813 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,21,09,257 ~ 1 Crore+
Harishchand IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 6,94,939 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Indresh Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 3,45,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jagat IND 3 10th Pass 48 Rs 51,08,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lal Pratap IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 5,05,47,063 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 36,98,253 ~ 36 Lacs+
Mukteshwar Manviya Bharat Party 3 Post Graduate 58 Rs 40,63,225 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Munshi IND 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 20,40,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nasim Ahmad Mahakranti Dal 0 Graduate 25 Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pradeep Kumar Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 10th Pass 25 Rs 2,22,300 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajendra Prasad IND 0 Literate 52 Rs 4,32,517 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh IND 1 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 30,82,709 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramdular Gond Gondvana Gantantra Party 0 Graduate Professional 75 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sabhajit Doobey Lok Dal 0 Graduate 70 Rs 1,05,73,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Sateesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 31,32,368 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Seema Singh IND 2 12th Pass 40 Rs 1,37,67,963 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,13,227 ~ 28 Lacs+
Shraddha SP 2 12th Pass 44 Rs 92,32,000 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 41,21,132 ~ 41 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mariyahu candidate of from Shraddha Uttar Pradesh.

Mariyahu Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Shraddha
SP

mariyahu Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Shraddha SP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 31,62,138 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 2,02,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Arun Kumar Shukla RKSP 1 8th Pass 37 Rs 18,33,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashok Kumar Yadav IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 34,87,102 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashutosh Singh RUC 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 25,11,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jai Prakash Pandey Advocate LD 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 12,35,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
K. Nilu LJP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Madan Mishra NCP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 27,75,700 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Malti BJP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 1,25,33,081 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,42,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Parmendra Kumar INC 1 Doctorate 45 Rs 12,85,748 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 5,20,968 ~ 5 Lacs+
Parveen Akhtar AITC 0 Graduate 40 Rs 14,52,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Prem Singh AD 14 Literate 46 Rs 63,92,818 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 22,00,000 ~ 22 Lacs+
Rajnath IND 1 Literate 58 Rs 41,89,918 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramdular JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 8,05,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Savitri BSP 0 8th Pass 63 Rs 43,33,547 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shiv Sahab Yadav RLM 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 17,10,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Yogendra Singh RPI(A) 0 Graduate 42 Rs 2,08,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Mariyahu Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Mariyahu Assembly is also given here..

