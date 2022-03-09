Mariyahu (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mariyahu (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mariyahu Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Apna Dal (Soneylal) candidate Leena. The Mariyahu seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Mariyahu ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Mariyahu candidate of from Leena Uttar Pradesh. Mariyahu Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mariyahu candidate of from Shraddha Uttar Pradesh. Mariyahu Election Result 2012

mariyahu Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shraddha SP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 31,62,138 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 2,02,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Arun Kumar Shukla RKSP 1 8th Pass 37 Rs 18,33,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar Yadav IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 34,87,102 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashutosh Singh RUC 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 25,11,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Prakash Pandey Advocate LD 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 12,35,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ K. Nilu LJP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Madan Mishra NCP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 27,75,700 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Malti BJP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 1,25,33,081 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,42,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Parmendra Kumar INC 1 Doctorate 45 Rs 12,85,748 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 5,20,968 ~ 5 Lacs+ Parveen Akhtar AITC 0 Graduate 40 Rs 14,52,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Singh AD 14 Literate 46 Rs 63,92,818 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 22,00,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Rajnath IND 1 Literate 58 Rs 41,89,918 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdular JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 8,05,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Savitri BSP 0 8th Pass 63 Rs 43,33,547 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Sahab Yadav RLM 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 17,10,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Singh RPI(A) 0 Graduate 42 Rs 2,08,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Mariyahu Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.