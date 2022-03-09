Marihan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Marihan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Marihan Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rama Shankar Singh. The Marihan seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Marihan candidate of from Lalitesh Pati Tripathi Uttar Pradesh. Marihan Election Result 2012

marihan Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Lalitesh Pati Tripathi INC 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 6,68,55,203 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 6,79,239 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ajay Singh IJP 0 Literate 40 Rs 5,70,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amarnath JD(U) 1 Post Graduate 62 Rs 55,80,841 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 3,062 ~ 3 Thou+ Arvind Kumar Singh CPM 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 1,23,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Basant Lal CPI(ML)(L) 1 Literate 38 Rs 5,45,335 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepak Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 2,34,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamala Singh IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 54,68,068 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 19,62,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ M.ratnam Naidu BCB 0 Literate 38 Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Malloo Swarashtra Jan Party 0 Literate 42 Rs 5,54,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Dubey AITC 0 Literate 35 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nagendra Pratap AD 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 54,73,216 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 6,55,231 ~ 6 Lacs+ Pradeep Kumar Singh PMSP 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 9,61,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radheshyam Kol GGP 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 45,000 ~ 45 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajaram IND 0 Literate 54 Rs 12,50,649 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeswer Tiwari RLM 0 Graduate 52 Rs 18,66,671 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Nageena Singh MD 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 76,88,000 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 11,30,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Rama Shankar Singh IND 4 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 17,13,500 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 2,20,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ramnagina Singh Patel BJP 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 90,58,000 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Rampati IND 4 Literate 58 Rs 18,05,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Satyendra Kumar Patel SP 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 87,52,148 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 23,50,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Shivjorpal BSP 1 10th Pass 62 Rs 95,72,775 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 1,04,532 ~ 1 Lacs+ Umesh LJP 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 11,57,583 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

