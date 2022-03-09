Marhara (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Marhara (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Marhara Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Virendra. The Marhara seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

marhara Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Virendra BJP 5 Graduate 46 Rs 2,06,58,966 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit Gaurav SP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 1,88,47,992 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhu Devi IND 0 Illiterate 54 Rs 17,38,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harendra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 3,15,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Lodhi Jan Adhikar Manch 3 Graduate 34 Rs 10,07,155 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Nivas Voters Party International 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 1,64,85,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ranjit Lok Dal 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 3,13,84,386 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 88,00,000 ~ 88 Lacs+ Shalabh Maheshwari BSP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 15,00,55,424 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 60,34,455 ~ 60 Lacs+ Shiva Rajput IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 40,88,583 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vidhyaram Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Literate 68 Rs 35,46,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Marhara candidate of from Amit Gaurav Uttar Pradesh. Marhara Election Result 2012

marhara Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Gaurav SP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,36,03,866 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,24,400 ~ 8 Lacs+ Ajay Pratap Singh NCP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 18,25,600 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chob Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 11,98,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Lodhi RUC 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 9,11,057 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karan Singh Lodhi IND 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 9,90,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Meena Maheshawar BC 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 70,00,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 4,000 ~ 4 Thou+ Nannu Singh BSP 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 2,90,73,404 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Pramod Kumar LJP 0 Graduate 0 Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Pal Singh RLM 0 Graduate 46 Rs 18,56,303 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 54,749 ~ 54 Thou+ Ram Niwas IND 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 1,06,22,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shobha IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 44,40,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Chandra MD 6 Post Graduate 39 Rs 27,89,340 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Suresh Chandra Sharma IND 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 5,66,73,938 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Vipin Kumar BJP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 4,13,60,475 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 11,80,778 ~ 11 Lacs+ Virender JKP 3 Graduate 41 Rs 28,26,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virender Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 15,99,577 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

