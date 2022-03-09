Margao (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Margao (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Margao Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Digambar Vasant Kamat. The Margao seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Margao ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

margao Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajgaonkar Manohar(Babu) BJP 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 8,75,33,879 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Digambar Kamat INC 4 Graduate 67 Rs 15,15,65,314 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 20,45,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Lincoln Anthony Vaz AAP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 15,51,505 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Amonkar AITC 0 Graduate 52 Rs 70,11,987 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Shashiraj Subha Naik Shirodkar Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 1,00,72,194 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Margao candidate of from Digambar Vasant Kamat Goa. Margao Election Result 2017

margao Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Digambar Vasant Kamat INC 1 Graduate 62 Rs 10,74,72,430 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 31,93,625 ~ 31 Lacs+ Jayesh Raghunath Naik Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 34,74,095 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 6,69,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Santosh Shrinivas Raiturkar AAP 0 Graduate 64 Rs 3,42,91,017 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sharmad Trivikram Pai Raiturkar BJP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 1,03,71,969 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 45,000 ~ 45 Thou+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Margao candidate of from Digambar Kamat Goa. Margao Election Result 2012

margao Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Digambar Kamat INC 0 Graduate 57 Rs 6,21,54,868 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 26,42,447 ~ 26 Lacs+ Cedric Isidorio Dcosta IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,84,504 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ivo Almeida Coutinho IND 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 1,18,17,134 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rupesh Mahatme BJP 1 10th Pass 39 Rs 64,84,882 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Savio Hugo Coutinho AITC 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 2,12,16,956 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,37,534 ~ 8 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

Margao Constituency is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Goa state. Get all the latest updates and news from Margao Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Margao Assembly is also given here.