March 9 last day of voting for govt employees, but ballot papers unavailable: Punjab AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saturday raised questions to the Election Commission on the difficulties faced by government employees in Punjab in exercising their franchise and alleged that those who were on election duty are yet to be given ballot papers.

In a statement issued in Chandigarh, senior AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, said March 9 is the last day for voting for government employees who were on election duty, but the Election Commission has not provided them with sufficient ballot papers to cast their votes.

Cheema said this attitude of the Election Commission was disappointing and unfortunate. “It seems as if the Election Commission is working at the behest of the ruling parties at the Centre and in the state. The ruling party fears that government employees will vote against it because, for the past several years, thousands of employees of all departments have been protesting against the Congress government over their demands,” he said.

AAP MLA Aman Arora released a video saying that government employees worked day and night and helped the 2.5 crore voters in Punjab to exercise their franchise, but it was unfortunate that the ballot paper was not available at the time of their voting. “It is everyone’s right to choose the government and it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to protect that right,” he said.

The AAP leader said free and fair elections are very important to keep the country’s democratic system strong and the country’s Constitution has entrusted this responsibility to the Election Commission. Arora appealed to the poll panel to provide sufficient ballot papers to ensure that all government servants who wish to vote are able to do so, and thereby maintain the impartiality and independence of the Election Commission.