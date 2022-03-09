Marcaim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Marcaim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Marcaim Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Maharashtrawadi Gomantak candidate Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavaliker . The Marcaim seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Marcaim ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

marcaim Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Harishchandra Naik Jai Maha Bharath Party 0 Graduate 51 Rs 2,75,06,089 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,48,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Lavoo Mamledar INC 0 Graduate 65 Rs 1,58,63,378 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,71,987 ~ 15 Lacs+ Premanand Gaude Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Graduate 53 Rs 20,56,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 1,73,065 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ramkrishna Dhavalikar Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 Graduate 65 Rs 16,90,67,222 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 45,22,832 ~ 45 Lacs+ Ravindra Talaulikar NCP 0 Others 57 Rs 2,32,59,123 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 7,33,689 ~ 7 Lacs+ Santosh Tari Goencho Swabhiman Party 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 22,70,314 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudesh Bhingi BJP 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 2,15,33,668 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 66,96,908 ~ 66 Lacs+ Umesh Tendolkar AAP 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 1,19,26,497 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Marcaim candidate of from Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavaliker Goa. Marcaim Election Result 2017

marcaim Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavaliker Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 Graduate 60 Rs 10,58,74,487 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 2,13,77,906 ~ 2 Crore+ Hanumant Vasant Naik IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 85,13,175 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 71,333 ~ 71 Thou+ Pradeep Pundalik Shet BJP 1 12th Pass 51 Rs 9,20,92,552 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Surel Datta Tilve AAP 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 41,80,160 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Urmila Alias Vindiksha Vinod Naik INC 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 82,11,476 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 2,38,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Marcaim candidate of from Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavalikar Goa. Marcaim Election Result 2012

marcaim Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavalikar MAG 0 Graduate 55 Rs 5,58,50,317 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 5,12,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Ritesh Naik INC 0 Graduate 35 Rs 1,16,18,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

