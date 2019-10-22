Marathwada: High turnout in BJP-Sena dominated region

BRAVING THE rains, Marathwada recorded a voter turnout of 65.70 per cent in the 46 seats that went to polls in the nine districts of the region. The region has a strong presence of the BJP-Shiv Sena, which won 26 seats between them in 2014. The BJP is the most dominant party having won 15 seats, followed by Sena with 11. The Congress and NCP had won nine and eight seats, respectively.

Aurangabad

The district with 11 seats saw a turnout of 65.06 per cent. At 74.58 per cent, the highest turnout was recorded at Sillod, where Shiv Sena’s lone Muslim candidate Abdul Sattar is contesting against Kaisar Azad Shaikh of Congress. At 58.51 per cent, the lowest turnout was recorded in Aurangabad West. The figure was 64.34 per cent in 2014. There were reports of skirmishes in Aurangabad Central between supporters of AIMIM and NCP.

Beed

The district with six seats saw a turnout of 68.03 per cent. The highest turnout was in Georai at 73.79 per cent and the lowest was in Ashti at 64.20 per cent as against 73.25 per cent in 2014. In Parli, where BJP Minister Pankaja Munde is facing off against her estranged cousin, NCP’s Dhananjay Munde, the turnout was 70.12 per cent.

Osmanabad

Osmanabad, with four constituencies, saw a turnout of 62.21 per cent. The highest was in Tuljapur at 64.21 per cent while the lowest was in Umarga at 56.43 per cent. In parts of Osmanabad, voters had to negotiate their way through waterlogged areas, as rains had led rivers and streams breaching their banks.

Hingoli

Hingoli’s three seats witnessed 68.67 per cent polling with Basmath registering the highest turnout of 72.99 per cent. The lowest was Hingoli at 64.23 per cent.

Latur

The district with five seats saw a turnout of 61.77 per cent. The highest was recorded at Ausa (65.93 per cent) and the lowest at Latur City (56.63 per cent). In Latur, sons of former Congress CM Vilasrao Deshmukh, Amit and Dhiraj, are in the fray from Latur City and Rural seats, respectively. Abhimanyu Pawar, the personal secretary of the CM, is seeking to enter the state Legislature from Ausa.

Nanded

Nine assembly segments in Nanded saw an average turnout of 65.40 per cent. Former CM Ashok Chavan prestige is on the line in Bhokar seat.

Jalna & Parbhani

With five seats, Jalna district saw a turnout of 67.09 per cent. Parbhani with four constituencies polled 67.41 per cent.