Mapusa (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mapusa Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Francisco C. J. A. De Pinto E Souza. The Mapusa seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

mapusa Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jitesh Jivaji Kamat SHS 2 Others 43 Rs 2,04,06,176 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 7,64,427 ~ 7 Lacs+ Joshua Peter De Souza BJP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 4,15,97,663 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 32,92,761 ~ 32 Lacs+ Neeta Paresh Khanvilkar IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,60,54,674 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 34,13,213 ~ 34 Lacs+ Rahul Mhambre AAP 0 Others 50 Rs 3,31,43,290 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 30,98,240 ~ 30 Lacs+ Rohan Salgaonkar Revolutionary Goans Party 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 3,28,119 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 5,86,358 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sudesh Digamber Hasotikar IND 0 Literate 59 Rs 34,79,700 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhir Rama Kandolkar INC 1 10th Pass 64 Rs 4,55,67,880 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 53,33,191 ~ 53 Lacs+ Tarak Arolkar AITC 1 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 3,47,19,258 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,29,101 ~ 2 Crore+

mapusa Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Francisco C. J. A. De Pinto E Souza BJP 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 3,35,14,295 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 32,68,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ Domnic Alphonso IND 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 85,63,839 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 33,62,379 ~ 33 Lacs+ Rameshwari Madhusudan Morajkar Goa Su-Raj Party 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 3,54,442 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Sanjay Vithu Barde NCP 3 10th Pass 52 Rs 10,25,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 9,25,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Shraddha Khalap AAP 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 2,37,20,699 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Laxman Bhike INC 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 1,84,31,376 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 43,64,261 ~ 43 Lacs+ Vinod Fadke Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 2 Graduate 59 Rs 3,36,27,590 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

mapusa Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Francis Dsouza BJP 1 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 3,15,28,188 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 46,21,840 ~ 46 Lacs+ Ashish Shirodkar NCP 1 Graduate 38 Rs 2,82,91,293 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 15,89,982 ~ 15 Lacs+ Francisca De Souza IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 98,600 ~ 98 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mittu Mujavar AITC 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 43,81,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 18,11,000 ~ 18 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

