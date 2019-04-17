Maoists kill poll official, torch vehicles in Odisha ahead of second phase of polling

Maoists struck on the eve of second phase election in Odisha, gunning down a woman poll official and setting ablaze two poll vehicles and a motorbike on way to booths on Wednesday, police said. Both the incidents occurred at separate places of Maoist affected Kandhamal district where the red rebels have asked the people to boycott the elections.

Advertising

Following the incidents, the police have set up a Command Centre here for smooth conduct of voting on Thursday. The ultras gunned down the officer when she was taking a team of poll personnel to a booth, police said.

Sector Officer Sanjukta Digal was shot dead when she got down from the vehicle to check a suspicious object lying on the road while passing through a jungle near Balandapada village under Gochhapada police station limits, DGP B K Sharma told PTI. Other four polling personnel were in the vehicle and they were unhurt.

There were also reports of an explosion at the spot but the police are yet to confirm it. The incident occurred in Phulbani assembly segment under Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat where polling is scheduled to begin at 7 am on Thursday.

Advertising

“The Maoists fired and a bullet hit her on the head killing her on the spot,” DGP B K Sharma said. A Police Command Centre has started operating at the district headquarter of Phulbani and a comprehensive plan has been put in place, he said.

“Senior police officers have rushed to Kandhamal. They will operate from there to ensure an incident-free polling tomorrow. Additional armed force units have also been mobilised to Kandhamal,” Sharma said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the killing of the officer. “Deeply anguished by the sad demise of polling supervisor Sanjukta Digal in Maoist attack in Kandhamal district of Odisha on her way to a polling station. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayer for the departed soul,” Patnaik tweeted.

She was an officer of the state panchayat department. In the other incident, the red rebels set ablaze two vehicles and a motorbike carrying election officials to a polling station in a village in remote Phiringia police station area.

Kandhamal district collector cum returning officer D Brunda said armed Maoists in uniform asked the officials to get down from the vehicles and the motorbike before they set those ablaze. Police said the officials are safe but all poll materials like EVMs were destroyed in the fire.

“Alternative arrangements are being made for smooth conduct of polling. But the polling officials are intensely terrified by the incidents and reluctant to perform their duties unless they are provided with adequate security,” Brunda said. Police suspect that the KKBN (Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh) division of the CPI(Maoist) was involved in both the incidents.

A few days ago, the Maoists had put up posters and banners in the district asking the people to boycott the polls. Keeping in view the Maoist presence in Kandhamal district, the Election Commission has limited the polling time from 7 am to 4 pm in seven assembly segments in it.

Polling is being held for Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies simultaneously in the state. While the first phase voting was held on April 11, there are three more phases on April 18, 23 and 29.