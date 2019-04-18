Maoists kill poll official, burn vehicle in Odisha

Toggle Menu
According to an eyewitness, the officer was killed as a landmine and gun attack targeted two vehicles that were headed to polling booths.

According to an eyewitness, the officer was killed as a landmine and gun attack targeted two vehicles that were headed to polling booths. (Representational photo)

A day ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Odisha, a woman sector officer was gunned down in Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency in a suspected Maoist attack. According to an eyewitness, the officer was killed as a landmine and gun attack targeted two vehicles that were headed to polling booths. In another attack in Phiringia area, polling officers were forced to leave by Maoists and their vehicle was burnt.

Gram Rojgar Sevak Sanjukta Digal was on Wednesday killed in firing suspectedly by Maoists near Barahla village in Gochchapada police station area of Kandhamal district. “Digal took a bullet to her head,” sources in Kandhamal Police said.

“Police was shocked to learn that supervising officers had been attacked,” said a source in Kandhamal Police, requesting anonymity. “Maoists normally do not attack civilians. Also, these officers were not carrying EVMs or other sensitive material which is why they were not provided security cover,” he said.

Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh did not respond to requests for comment. DGP in-charge B K Sharma told the press that “security has been heightened in sensitive areas”.

Polling officer Prakash Das, who witnessed the landmine and gun attack, said it appeared to be targeted at two vehicles headed to polling booths. “An explosion happened in front of our vehicle. We turned the car around in desperation. The shots appeared to come from the jungle,” Das said, adding that the team survived the attack due to poor visibility following the blast.

