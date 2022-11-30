scorecardresearch
Many service voters yet to get ballots, Cong cries fraud

Naresh Chauhan, vice-president of Congress state unit, said, “We have received feedback from several areas that even though service voters opted for ballots, their votes have not been counted yet."

As per procedure, ballots are handed over only to the Returning Officers (RO) and they will further send those to the central unit by December 8.

The Himachal Congress recently wrote to the Election Commission alleging voter fraud in postal ballots. Party officials said that several voters in government services did not receive ballots despite filling Form 12-D that allows them to vote in absentia.

Naresh Chauhan, vice-president of Congress state unit, said, "We have received feedback from several areas that even though service voters opted for ballots, their votes have not been counted yet. This has cast a doubt in the minds of the people that it could possibly be a conspiracy. We request the Election Commission to take action accordingly." In total, 1.2 lakh employees opted for postal ballots, including 67,599 Army persons.

As per procedure, ballots are handed over only to the Returning Officers (RO) and they will further send those to the central unit by December 8.

The Election Commission is closely monitoring the movement of ballots and an appeal had been earlier issued to deposit ballots timely.

