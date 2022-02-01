Many firsts as Punjab scrambles to vote in crucial polls

(Written by Dharminder Singh Rataul)

As Punjab prepares to vote for a new government on February 20, the state’s altered political landscape could spring numerous surprises.

The state is witnessing many firsts in the poll battlefield ever since its reorganisation in 1966 when Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were carved out of it.

The fundamental changes shaping the landscape emanate from a multi-cornered contest and breakup of one of the oldest political alliances of the country. The elections are crucial for the border state, facing an economic downturn, a frayed social fabric, infrastructure breakdown and agrarian crisis, leading to high unemployment.

Traditionally, Punjab elections have largely been a bipolar or three-cornered contest but this time it is a five-cornered fight. Also for the first time the Shiromani Akal Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party are contesting all the 117 Assembly seats separately, with separate alliances. The farmers, the most vocal and crucial vote-bank of Punjab, have formed Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a conglomeration of farmer unions, to directly test the political currents for the first time.

It is difficult to forecast which party or group is stronger. The various surveys conducted nationally and telecast by channels in the past week have further confused the voters. None of the opinion polls have been able to predict which party will be able to form the government though most reviews claim Aam Adami Party (AAP) has a slight edge over the traditional parties in Punjab.

The popular desire for change notwithstanding, the new entrant in Punjab politics is still far from the magic figure to form the next government. The reason might be lack of a robust party structure, fragmented ideological base and late announcement of its only visible face Bhagwant Maan as CM candidate. The incumbent Congress is facing its worst ever anti-incumbency, factionalism and intra-party strife while the grand old Shiromani Akali Dal, headed by veteran five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, is facing the wrath of people for its past mistakes.

The BJP is testing Punjab’s turbulent waters independently for the first time with voter base in rural Punjab its biggest challenge. The party is confined to urban and semi-urban sectors. It might be intending to ride on the Modi wave which had failed to make a mark during the 2017 Assembly polls. The party does not have any tall political figure who can claim to be a mass leader.

The SSM, which is riding high on the farmers’ protest against the three Agriculture Laws, taken back by the all powerful Narendra Modi government at the Centre, is without any political structure, and ideological pedestal so far. The SSM will not be able to create any wonder by pinning hopes on farmers’ votes alone as it is not clear in its outreach program for Dalits and urban voters.

The prevailing circumstances hint at a fragmented mandate in Punjab, which has historically given a clear winner. Since 1962, the state has voted clearly in favour of one political party or an alliance. A hung assembly in case of a fractured mandate will be another first in Punjab politics.

It doesn’t bode well for a state that faces an acute agrarian crisis, humongous debt, spiralling unemployment, corruption, and crumbling public health and education system.

The state, which boasted the highest per capita income in 1981, has alarmingly drifted down to 16th position in 2020.

The brain drain is so high that over 18 lakh files for immigration and higher studies are pending in various embassies of western countries.

A clear mandate would augur well for Punjab.

Pericles, a Greek statesman, once said, “Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take interest in you”. This dictum illustrates the significance of elections. It is high time we, the voters, also take them seriously.

(The writer is a political analyst at Khalsa College, Amritsar)