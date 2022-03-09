scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Mant (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mant (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Mant assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Mant |
March 9, 2022 7:30:28 pm
Mant Election Result, Mant Election Result 2022, Mant Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Mant Election Results 2022

Mant (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Mant Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Shyam Sunder Sharma. The Mant seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Mant ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

mant Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Devendra Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 5,40,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dr. Sanjay Lathar SP 0 Doctorate 50 Rs 26,25,24,352 ~ 26 Crore+ / Rs 94,35,368 ~ 94 Lacs+
Raj Kumar SHS 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 19,55,026 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh Chaudhary BJP 1 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 7,36,33,252 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 95,00,000 ~ 95 Lacs+
Shyam Sundar Sharma BSP 1 Post Graduate 72 Rs 8,73,27,000 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 1,20,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+
Subhash Choudhary Log Party 1 12th Pass 56 Rs 1,86,50,133 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Suman Chaudhary INC 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 18,70,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Yugal Kishor Pandey Yugal Pandaya IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 5,65,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Mant candidate of from Shyam Sunder Sharma Uttar Pradesh.

Mant Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Shyam Sunder Sharma
BSP

mant Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Shyam Sunder Sharma BSP 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 5,98,50,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 95,53,000 ~ 95 Lacs+
Chandan Singh Dhangar Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 2,54,41,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Darmendra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 2,55,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jagdish Singh INC 2 Graduate 45 Rs 6,55,61,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 72,59,000 ~ 72 Lacs+
Lalit Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 5,34,48,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,52,72,000 ~ 1 Crore+
Mukesh Kumar Bharat Kalyan Party 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 10,100 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Swaroop IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 28,20,400 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Satish Kumar Sharma BJP 4 12th Pass 56 Rs 1,14,29,81,841 ~ 114 Crore+ / Rs 14,50,18,965 ~ 14 Crore+
Subhash Chaudhary IND 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 1,23,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Vishnu Kumar Sharma IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 4,55,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Yogesh Chaudhary RLD 0 Graduate 44 Rs 10,84,09,140 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 43,17,567 ~ 43 Lacs+
Yogesh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 1,23,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mant candidate of from Jayant Chaudhary Uttar Pradesh.

Mant Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Jayant Chaudhary
RLD

mant Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Jayant Chaudhary RLD 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 6,93,48,338 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 26,25,200 ~ 26 Lacs+
Anil Chaudhary JKP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 6,14,097 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bharat Singh RLM 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 2,14,76,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Birendra Singh BC 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 3,53,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Devendra Singh Dhangar Ad. RALP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 2,46,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mukesh Mishra LJP 2 Literate 36 Rs 8,30,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Prant Pal Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 1,62,04,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Pt. Shyam Sunder Sharma Pachahara AITC 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 3,96,95,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 55,61,000 ~ 55 Lacs+
Ram Kishan Sharma RMGP 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sanjay SP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 71,80,000 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Shyamsundar IND 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 91,30,000 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Th. Rampal Singh BSP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 1,38,18,842 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,35,650 ~ 4 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Mant Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Mant Assembly is also given here..

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement