Mansa (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mansa (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats.

The Mansa Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Nazar Singh Manshahia. The Mansa seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Mansa ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

mansa Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nazar Singh Manshahia AAP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 2,41,90,239 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Jony IND 1 Post Graduate 35 Rs 37,92,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 20,70,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Bhupinder Singh Birval BSP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 8,01,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdeep Singh Nakai SAD 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 12,62,75,478 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 2,33,80,676 ~ 2 Crore+ Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 33,64,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mangu Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate 25 Rs 23,10,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Bala INC 0 Graduate 50 Rs 3,79,05,554 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 22,63,986 ~ 22 Lacs+ Ranjit Singh CPI(ML)(L) 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 72,08,600 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

mansa Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Prem Mittal SAD 0 8th Pass 63 Rs 2,28,78,325 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 71,68,000 ~ 71 Lacs+ Bhagwan Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 53,02,720 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurjant Singh CPI(ML)(L) 1 10th Pass 39 Rs 18,98,500 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpreet Kaur INC 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 49,95,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Hardev Arshi CPI 0 Graduate 62 Rs 62,51,200 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 45,833 ~ 45 Thou+ Harinder Singh Socialist Party (Lohia) 0 Not Given 48 Rs 1,35,20,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

