Manoj Tiwari complains to CEO over Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘naachne wala’ jibe

Delhi BJP chief and the party’s candidate from the North East Delhi constituency Manoj Tiwari has complained to the Delhi Chief Electoral Office (CEO) against Chief Minister Kejriwal for his remarks in which he called Tiwari a “naachne wala”.

Campaigning for North East Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party candidate Dilip Pandey on Friday, Kejriwal said, “Yahi ek kaam hai jo humare Pandey ji ko nahi aata. Manoj Tiwari naachta bohot achha hai. Pandey ji ko naachna nahi aata. Pandey ji ko kaam karna aata hai. Iss baar kaam karne wale ko vote dena, naachne wale ko vote mat dena. Naachne wala koi kaam nahi aayega. Kaam karne wala kaam aayega (Manoj Tiwari dances very well, Pandey ji doesn’t know how to dance. He knows how to work. This time vote for someone who knows how to work, not for someone who dances. He will be of no help to you)”.

Tiwari was quick to hit back and said this was an insult to Purvanchalis, and that people will show Kejriwal the consequences for his statement.

On Saturday, CEO officials told The Indian Express they had received a complaint from Tiwari via email.

“It will now be forwarded to the Returning Officer,” said an official.

In his complaint, Tiwari said he was an actor and singer before he joined the BJP and his profession was not “immoral and illegal”.

He said people in the country felt proud he was representing Purvanchalis in Delhi, and working for people of the

country.