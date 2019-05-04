Manoj Tiwari naachta bahaut acha hai, iss baar kaam karne wale ko vote dena: Kejriwal

Taking a dig at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari over the work done by him in his constituency in the past five years, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the BJP leader only knows how to dance very well.

Kejriwal made the remarks while campaigning for AAP North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey. The AAP convenor further said that Pandey knew how to work very well even though he cannot dance.

“Manoj Tiwari naachta bahaut acha hai, Pandey ji (AAP’s North-East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey) ko naachna nahi aata, kaam karna aata hai, is baar kaam karne wale ko vote dena, naachne wale ko vote mat dena (Manoj Tiwari dances very well. Dilip Pandey does not know how to dance but can work very well. This time vote for those who will work, not those who dance),” Kejriwal can be heard saying in a video that has gone viral.

#WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Manoj Tiwari naachta bahaut acha hai, Pandey ji (AAP’s North-East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey) ko naachna nahi aata, kaam karna aata hai, is baar kaam karne wale ko vote dena, naachne wale ko vote mat dena. (03/05/2019) pic.twitter.com/a3EuxyNytP — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019

Manoj Tiwari was a popular Bhojpuri actor before making his political debut with the Samajwadi Party in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s remarks, Tiwari said the AAP chief had insulted the Purvanchali people by abusing him. “By abusing me he has directly insulted people of ‘Purvanchal’ and the same people will now show him what are the consequences of it,” ANI quoted Tiwari as saying.

Delhi goes to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12 and the campaigning will end on May 10.