Toggle Menu
Manoj Tiwari naachta bahaut acha hai, iss baar kaam karne wale ko vote dena: Kejriwalhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/manoj-tiwari-arvind-kejriwal-dilip-pandey-roadshow-5710456/

Manoj Tiwari naachta bahaut acha hai, iss baar kaam karne wale ko vote dena: Kejriwal

"By abusing me he has directly insulted people of 'Purvanchal' and the same people will now show him what are the consequences of it," BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said.

CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File)

Taking a dig at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari over the work done by him in his constituency in the past five years, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the BJP leader only knows how to dance very well.

Kejriwal made the remarks while campaigning for AAP North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey. The AAP convenor further said that Pandey knew how to work very well even though he cannot dance.

Manoj Tiwari naachta bahaut acha hai, Pandey ji (AAP’s North-East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey) ko naachna nahi aata, kaam karna aata hai, is baar kaam karne wale ko vote dena, naachne wale ko vote mat dena (Manoj Tiwari dances very well. Dilip Pandey does not know how to dance but can work very well. This time vote for those who will work, not those who dance),” Kejriwal can be heard saying in a video that has gone viral.

Manoj Tiwari was a popular Bhojpuri actor before making his political debut with the Samajwadi Party in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s remarks, Tiwari said the AAP chief had insulted the Purvanchali people by abusing him. “By abusing me he has directly insulted people of ‘Purvanchal’ and the same people will now show him what are the consequences of it,” ANI quoted Tiwari as saying.

Delhi goes to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12 and the campaigning will end on May 10.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Such people untie my shoes: Varun Gandhi on BSP candidate from Sultanpur
2 No poll code violation: PM Modi gets EC's sixth clean chit for 'qatal ki raat' speech
3 'Congress has a habit of lying': V K Singh questions claims of surgical strikes during UPA tenure