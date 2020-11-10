Bihar election: In Agiaon, son of Dalit brick kiln workers defeats JDU candidate by 48,550 votes

Manoj Manzil with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. (Twiiter/ManojManzil1)

Manoj Manzil, a Dalit firebrand leader from Bihar, on Tuesday clinched victory from Agiaon Assembly seat in Bhojpur region. The CPI(ML) candidate defeated JD(U)’s Prabhunath Prasad by a margin of 48, 550 votes.

As per reports, Manzil, whose parents still work at a brick kiln, had been arrested on October 8, soon after he filed his nomination. Police had arrested Manzil in relation to a case related to obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions. He was lodged in Arrah jail before he was granted bail a few days later.

The Dalit leader had contested from the same Assembly seat during the 2015 elections too. He, however, ended up being in the third position at the time. This time, fighting in alliance with RJD boosted Manzil’s chances. RJD leader and Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav had also campaigned for him in Agiaon constituency.

According to reports, Manzil in 2018 was responsible for organising a movement called “Sadak pe school”, that highlighted the plight of primary education in Bihar. During the movement, Manzil would gather school students and conduct their classes on open roads. It is said that Manzil’s movement played a role in the Nitish Kumar government announcing important schemes related to primary education in the state.

