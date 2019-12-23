Manoharpur (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Manoharpur Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Manoharpur Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Manoharpur (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

manoharpur Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Barnabas Barjo Hum Bhartiya Party 0 Post Graduate 35 Eighteen Lakh+ / Four Lakh+ Birsa Munda AJSU Party 1 8th Pass 56 Fourteen Lakh+ / Ninety-Eight Thousand+ Dimpal Munda JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 31 Eight Lakh+ / 0 Dinesh Chandra Boipai SUCI(C) 0 Post Graduate 36 One Lakh+ / 0 Gurucharan Nayak BJP 4 Post Graduate 53 One Crore+ / Fourteen Lakh+ Joba Majhi JMM 0 10th Pass 55 One Crore+ / Four Lakh+ Laxman Melgandi Bhartiya Azad Sena 0 12th Pass 53 Seven Lakh+ / 0 Muni Lal Surin AAP 1 Graduate 52 Forty-Nine Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Pardeshi Lal Munda BSP 1 12th Pass 31 Six Lakh+ / 0 Ritutraj Singh SHS 0 Graduate Professional 27 One Lakh+ / 0 Saban Hembrom Jharkhand Party 0 12th Pass 29 Two Lakh+ / 0 Satyanand Lomga Bhartiya Tribal Party 0 Graduate 46 Six Lakh+ / 0 Sushil Dang Ambedkarite Party of India 0 Graduate 35 Two Lakh+ / 0 Sushila Toppo JVM(P) 0 12th Pass 50 Eighteen Lakh+ / One Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

