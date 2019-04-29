Manohar Parrikar’s son not BJP’s Panaji bypoll pick

THE BJP’s Goa unit on Sunday announced late Manohar Parrikar’s aide Sidharth Kuncalienkar as its Panaji Assembly bypoll candidate. The announcement comes after the party’s election committee decided against fielding the former defence minister’s son Utpal.

Utpal was being seen as a frontrunner to be the BJP’s candidate from the seat vacated due to Parrikar’s death with the party making appeals to him to join politics.

According to office bearers the other candidate Utpal would have been up against was also strong — former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar.

Kuncalienkar is known to be the safer bet having won twice from Panaji. He was first elected in 2015 and again in 2017 before he made way for Parrikar to return to the assembly.

Utpal told reporters that he will campaign for the BJP candidate and offer his “full support”.

Sources said that the state BJP leaders didn’t want to take a risk by fielding Utpal, with just the sympathy factor in his favour.