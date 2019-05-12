Opposition creating rift using Parrikar’s son’s name: Goa BJP chief

Toggle Menu
The Congress and the Goa Suraksha Manch have been claiming the BJP did injustice to Utpal by not giving him a party ticket for the Panaji bypoll. The BJP's candidate for the seat is former MLA Siddharth Kunkolienkar.

The bypoll, scheduled for May 19, was necessitated due to the death of Parrikar on March 17. (File)

The Goa BJP Sunday said opposition parties were trying to create a rift in it by using the name of former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal, who was not given a ticket for the Panaji bypoll.

The Congress and the Goa Suraksha Manch have been claiming the BJP did injustice to Utpal by not giving him a party ticket for the Panaji bypoll.

The BJP’s candidate for the seat is former MLA Siddharth Kunkolienkar.

“No one projected the name of Utpal Parrikar (for Panaji bypoll). His name, along with that Kunkolienkar, was discussed and then recommended to the BJP central committee, which chose Kunkolienkar,” Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar told reporters here.

Utpal Parrikar had issued a statement after Kunkolienkar’s nomination in which he said he respected the party’s decision and would continue to work for its victory in the polls.

