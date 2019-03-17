Manohar Parrikar health LIVE News Updates: Goa CM critical, party has to take call on leadership, says BJP core committee member

Manohar Parrikar health LIVE News Updates: A day after the Congress staked claim to form the government in Goa, the local BJP unit met Sunday to discuss the political situation in the state. Pointing at the deteriorating health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, former BJP minister and core committee member, Dayanand Mandrekar hinted at a change of leadership in the state. “If Manohar Parrikar was well, there would be no need to change the leader. But because his health is critical now and there is day to day deterioration (in his health condition) the party has to take some decision. I think it will happen. If the government has to be run you need a chief minister, you need a cabinet leader because the cabinet takes many decisions,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sandesh Sadhale, Goa BJP spokesperson, said the party’s leadership both in Centre as well as the state is “very strong and stable.” “We are already thinking on Goa political transit phase. We will come out of all things with greater success,” he said in a statement.
The Congress, in a letter, asked Governor Mridula Sinha to “dismiss” the BJP-led government which it said was in a minority. “We were the largest party on the day of the elections and we asked to be invited. We are again asking what is our right,” the letter read.
Have no doubt on Digambar Kamat, he is with us: Congress
Congress state party president Girish Chodankar dismissed the news of Digambar Kamat switching side as a rumour, “It’s his scheduled visit and we are informed. This is just BJP’s way of creating confusion. We have no doubt about Kamat and he is with us. You must understand that the BJP is staring at a minority number of 13 MLAs and they are creating these doubts,” he said.
Congress MLA Digambar Kamat spotted at Goa airport, sparks rumours of switching sides
With speculation rife on MLAs jumping between both the national parties, Congress MLA Digambar Kamat was the first to fuel rumours as he was spotted at Goa International Airport. While he called it a “business meet” he avoided any more questions as he left to catch a New Delhi bound flight. As per sources, his name is being thrown as a CM candidate at the all BJP MLA meet
Laxmikant Parsekar rushes to BJP meeting
“It’s election meeting and I am late. I know if I run in front of you to catch the meeting it will send a wrong signal. But please allow me to go,” Laxmikant Parsekar, former chief minister and core committee member said. Parsekar has openly showed his dislike in taking Congress MLAs into BJP in the past.
Manohar Parrikar's health showing no signs of improvement: Deputy Speaker and BJP leader Michael Lobo
Last evening, the BJP called for an “emergency meeting” at the party headquarters in Panaji. Deputy Speaker and BJP leader Michael Lobo Saturday said the “emergency meeting” was called to discuss the details on Parrikar’s health, which he said was showing no signs of improvement and had forced the party to start discussing options and taking the coalition into confidence.
“Parrikar ji has been quite unwell since last night. Our doctors are keeping close watch. Aur aise nahi bol pa rahe ki woh theek ho jayenge. Isliye emergency meeting rakha tha ki aagey strategy kya honi chahiye (Doctors are unable to tell us if he will get better. So an emergency was called to discuss the strategy to go forward),” he said.
Manohar Parrikar suffering from a pancreatic ailment
Manohar Parrikar is suffering from a pancreatic ailment since last one year, has restricted his public appearances. The CM also underwent treatment sessions at hospitals in the US, Mumbai, Goa and Delhi. He returned to work in December and his public appearances with a tube in his nose drew severe criticism from the opposition which accused the BJP of retaining the Chief Minister against his will
Manohar Parrikar unwell, BJP leaders to discuss succession plan
BJP core committee leader Dayanand Mandrekar admitted that the time to discuss the name of a new chief minister for Goa has arrived and that the state is in need of a fully functional cabinet. Admitting the health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had fully deteriorated, he confirmed that all MLAs and party leaders and BJP ministers have been called to the headquarters to discuss a succession plan. "If the government has to be run you need a chief minister, you need a cabinet leader because a cabinet has to take many decisions.”
Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog. The political situation in Goa has tensed up after Congress staked claim to the government. BJP, on the other hand, held a meeting to discuss the change of events, following CM Manohar Parrikar's deteriorating health. Follow this space to track latest news