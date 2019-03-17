Manohar Parrikar health LIVE News Updates: Goa CM critical, party has to take call on leadership, says BJP core committee member

Manohar Parrikar health LIVE News Updates: A day after the Congress staked claim to form the government in Goa, the local BJP unit met Sunday to discuss the political situation in the state. Pointing at the deteriorating health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, former BJP minister and core committee member, Dayanand Mandrekar hinted at a change of leadership in the state. “If Manohar Parrikar was well, there would be no need to change the leader. But because his health is critical now and there is day to day deterioration (in his health condition) the party has to take some decision. I think it will happen. If the government has to be run you need a chief minister, you need a cabinet leader because the cabinet takes many decisions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sandesh Sadhale, Goa BJP spokesperson, said the party’s leadership both in Centre as well as the state is “very strong and stable.” “We are already thinking on Goa political transit phase. We will come out of all things with greater success,” he said in a statement.

The Congress, in a letter, asked Governor Mridula Sinha to “dismiss” the BJP-led government which it said was in a minority. “We were the largest party on the day of the elections and we asked to be invited. We are again asking what is our right,” the letter read.