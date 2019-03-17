Manohar Parrikar ‘critical’, BJP searches for new leadership in Goa

Confirming that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s health has deteriorated, BJP core committee leader Dayanand Mandrekar Sunday admitted that the time to discuss the name of a new Chief Minister had arrived. Adding that the state is in need of a fully functional cabinet, he confirmed that BJP MLAs and ministers have been called to the headquarters to discuss a succession plan.

Advertising

“We will also be discussing that… If Manohar Parrikar was well, there would be no need to change the leader. But because his health is critical now and there is day to day deterioration (in his health condition) the party has to take some decision,” Mandrekar said when asked on the agenda of the core committee meeting. “If the government has to be run you need a chief minister, you need a cabinet leader because a cabinet has to take many decisions,” he said.

The Sunday meeting is also expected to have BJP central leaders flying down to Goa to discuss all the candidates and to also take the MLAs into confidence.

Follow LIVE updates

The political activity in Goa has stepped up after Congress staked claim to the government. In a letter to Governor Mridula Sen, the party claimed that the Manohar Parrikar dispensation has lost its majority in the Assembly following the demise of BJP MLA Francis D’Souza.

With speculation rife on MLAs jumping between both the national parties, Congress MLA Digambar Kamat was the first to fuel rumours as he was spotted at Goa International Airport. While he called it a “business meet” he avoided any more questions as he left to catch a New Delhi bound flight. As per sources, his name is being thrown as a CM candidate at the all BJP MLA meet.

Congress state party president Girish Chodankar though dismissed the news as a rumour, “It’s his scheduled visit and we are informed. This is just BJP’s way of creating confusion. We have no doubt about Kamat and he is with us. You must understand that the BJP is staring at a minority number of 13 MLAs and they are creating these doubts,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the BJP headquarters, general secretary of state BJP confirmed orders were given to all BJP MLAs to remain in Goa and cancel all travels. “These are very important days as elections are nearing. We have two parliamentarian seats and three by poll. We need to show strength and hence all have been asked to cancel all travels and remain together,” added Sadanand Tanavde.