‘A dead rat’: Congress condemns Khattar’s remarks against Sonia Gandhi, seeks apology

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday earned the wrath of the grand old party which claimed that the statement showed “the anti-women character” of the BJP and sought an apology from the saffron party.

While speaking about the turmoil within the Congress at a rally in Kaithal, Khattar on Thursday had said, “After the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress’s national president said: ‘I don’t want to continue…find someone else, and the person should be a non-Gandhi’. Pappu announced it and resigned…They started searching with a torch…looking for a non-Gandhi family…After three months, they made Sonia Gandhi the president….They dug up a mountain and what came out was a dead rat…Because they can see nothing beyond Sonia, Rahul and the Gandhi family.”

Condemning the remarks, a statement issued by All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev read, “Khattar’s remarks against the Congress President are deplorable and unparliamentary, it is a clear reflection of his and the BJP’s disrespectful attitude towards women.”

Calling it an attempt to divert attention from real issues, Dev said, “Lowering the discourse is an attempt to divert attention from the real issues that are being evaded like joblessness and acute economic slowdown. Can anyone deny that Haryana has become the rape capital of India? Kidnapping and abduction are also on the rise. The chief minister of Haryana has no answers to the real issues that are adversely impacting the people of Haryana specially the women.”

The Congress leader also took a dig at the BJP’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign and claimed that Haryana ranked fourth in terms of the crime rate in the country. “There is a shocking shortfall in police manpower. At 27%, the shortfall is highest among the northern states, and almost 4 times as high as the deficit in Punjab,” she said.

“We in the Congress are committed to upholding the dignity in public life but as a woman, I take offence to the disgraceful remark made and demand an unconditional apology,” she added.