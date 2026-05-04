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Mannadipet Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Mannadipet (Puducherry) Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Get the latest results for the Mannadipet seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on Indianexpress.com.

Mannadipet Election Results 2026, Mannadipet Assembly Seat Result, Puducherry Election ResultsMannadipet Assembly Election Result 2026: Live counting and results updates.

Mannadipet Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Mannadipet Assembly constituency went to polls on 10 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Mannadipet seat include A. Namassivayam, B. Venkatesan, and G. Achudhan from major parties like BJP, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and Pattali Makkal Katchi.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Bharatiya Janta Party A. Namassivayam, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam A. Krishnan @ A.K. Kumar, Naam Tamilar Katchi Chitra and others. In the last Mannadipet Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janta Party party’s A. Namassivayam won by a margin of 2,750 votes. The Dravida Munetra Kazhagam’s A. Krishnan @ A.K. Kumar was the runner up securing 12,189 votes.

The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 31,509, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Mannadipet seat.

Mannadipet Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting

Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Mannadipet assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance.

Live Mannadipet Election Results

Candidate name Party Status
A. Namassivayam BJP Awaited
B. Venkatesan Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
G. Achudhan Pattali Makkal Katchi Awaited
K. Balamurugan IND Awaited
K. Bharathithasan Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
K. Datchanamourthy IND Awaited
R. Elumalai Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R) Awaited
R. Sundarraj IND Awaited
S. Pandurangan IND Awaited
T.P.R. Selvame INC Awaited
Yuvaraj IND Awaited

Mannadipet (Puducherry) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List

Check here the Mannadipet constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background.

mannadipet CANDIDATE LIST 2026

Candidate name Party/ Alliance Assets/Liabilities
A. Namassivayam bjp Rs 85,46,14,473 ~ 85 Crore+ / Rs 20,90,61,621 ~ 20 Crore+
Cases Age Education
0 56 Others
B. Venkatesan naam tamilar katchi Rs 42,27,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Cases Age Education
0 51 8th Pass
G. Achudhan pattali makkal katchi /
Cases Age Education
1 47 Graduate
K. Balamurugan ind Rs 43,53,250 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+
Cases Age Education
0 42 12th Pass
K. Bharathithasan tamilaga vettri kazhagam Rs 59,00,500 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Cases Age Education
0 44 Graduate Professional
K. Datchanamourthy ind /
Cases Age Education
0 67 10th Pass
R. Elumalai rashtriya samaj dal (r) Rs 5,75,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+
Cases Age Education
0 37 Doctorate
R. Sundarraj ind Nil / Rs 0 ~
Cases Age Education
0 52 10th Pass
S. Pandurangan ind /
Cases Age Education
0 38 8th Pass
T.P.R. Selvame inc Rs 78,07,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+
Cases Age Education
0 54 10th Pass
Yuvaraj ind Rs 23,12,415 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Cases Age Education
0 29 Graduate

Mannadipet Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up

Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Mannadipet.

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mannadipet RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2011
T.p.r. Selvam
All India N.R. Congress
2016
T P R Selvam
All India N.R. Congress
2021
A. Namassivayam
BJP

Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise

Check here the Live Results of Puducherry Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind.

Sr. Constituency Candidate State Party Status
1 KARAIKAL NORTH Awaited Puducherry awaited
2 KARAIKAL SOUTH Awaited Puducherry awaited
3 NEDUNGADU (SC) Awaited Puducherry awaited
4 NERAVY-T.R.PATTINAM Awaited Puducherry awaited
5 THIRUNALLAR Awaited Puducherry awaited
6 ARIANKUPPAM Awaited Puducherry awaited
7 BAHOUR Awaited Puducherry awaited
8 EMBALAM (SC) Awaited Puducherry awaited
9 INDIRA NAGAR Awaited Puducherry awaited
10 KADIRGAMAM Awaited Puducherry awaited
11 KALAPET Awaited Puducherry awaited
12 KAMARAJ NAGAR Awaited Puducherry awaited
13 LAWSPET Awaited Puducherry awaited
14 MAHE Awaited Puducherry awaited
15 MANAVELY Awaited Puducherry awaited
16 MANGALAM Awaited Puducherry awaited
17 MANNADIPET Awaited Puducherry awaited
18 MUDALIARPET Awaited Puducherry awaited
19 MUTHIALPET Awaited Puducherry awaited
20 NELLITHOPE Awaited Puducherry awaited
21 NETTAPAKKAM (SC) Awaited Puducherry awaited
22 ORLEAMPETH Awaited Puducherry awaited
23 OUPALAM Awaited Puducherry awaited
24 OUSSUDU (SC) Awaited Puducherry awaited
25 OZHUKARAI Awaited Puducherry awaited
26 RAJ BHAVAN Awaited Puducherry awaited
27 THATTANCHAVADY Awaited Puducherry awaited
28 THIRUBHUVANAI (SC) Awaited Puducherry awaited
29 VILLIANUR Awaited Puducherry awaited
30 YANAM Awaited Puducherry awaited
Read more

Live Updates
May 4, 2026 02:32 AM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today

The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 will begin at 8 am today. Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%).

May 4, 2026 02:26 AM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Here's what exit polls predicted

The exit polls projected an advantage for the AINRC-led alliance, with most placing it comfortably ahead of the Congress combine.

Praja Poll gave AINRC 19-25 seats, against 6-10 for the Congress. Kamakhya Analytics gave 17-24 seats to the AINRC, and 4-7 to the Congress alliance, also factoring in a marginal presence of the TVK (1-2). Axis My India projected a closer contest, but still placed AINRC in the lead at 16-20 seats, with Congress at 6-8, and TVK at 2-4. Peoples Pulse, too, put the AINRC ahead with 16-19 seats, while giving the Congress alliance 10-12 seats.

May 4, 2026 01:39 AM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Puducherry elections history in a nutshell

Even though Puducherry is a Union Territory, it has its own Legislative Assembly and a Chief Minister. Most Union Territories in India are run by administrators appointed by the central government and have no elected legislature.

Puducherry is different because of a law passed in 1963, which gave it its own assembly. This was done to honour an agreement with France, as Puducherry was formally transferred from French to Indian control through the Treaty of Cession signed on May 28, 1956. The transfer covered Puducherry, Yanam, Mahe, and Karaikal.

May 4, 2026 12:53 AM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: 30 seats in election fray

The election was fought across 30 seats in the Union Territory, and a party needs to win 16 seats to form a majority. In the last election in 2021, the NDA won exactly 16 seats and formed the government.

May 4, 2026 12:18 AM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: historical voter turnout this year

Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase in Puducherry, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%).

May 4, 2026 12:06 AM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today

The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 will begin at 8 am today. Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%).

May 3, 2026 10:09 PM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Six counting centres in Puducherry

In Puducherry, six counting centres have been set up across the Union Territory. The NDA comprising AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK faces a challenge from the INDIA bloc comprising the Congress, DMK and the VCK.

May 3, 2026 09:56 PM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Statehood demand, an aspiration in Puducherry

The demand for statehood, a long-standing aspiration in Puducherry, remained central in political campaigns. Apart from that, Auroville and the changes the place underwent including protests was discussed widely.

May 3, 2026 09:44 PM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Here's what exit polls predicted

The exit polls projected an advantage for the AINRC-led alliance, with most placing it comfortably ahead of the Congress combine.

Praja Poll gave AINRC 19-25 seats, against 6-10 for the Congress. Kamakhya Analytics gave 17-24 seats to the AINRC, and 4-7 to the Congress alliance, also factoring in a marginal presence of the TVK  (1-2). Axis My India projected a closer contest, but still placed AINRC in the lead at 16-20 seats, with Congress at 6-8, and TVK at 2-4. Peoples Pulse, too, put the AINRC ahead with 16-19 seats, while giving the Congress alliance 10-12 seats.

May 3, 2026 09:18 PM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Puducherry elections history in a nutshell

Even though Puducherry is a Union Territory, it has its own Legislative Assembly and a Chief Minister. Most Union Territories in India are run by administrators appointed by the central government and have no elected legislature. Puducherry is different because of a law passed in 1963, which gave it its own assembly. This was done to honour an agreement with France, as Puducherry was formally transferred from French to Indian control through the Treaty of Cession signed on May 28, 1956. The transfer covered Puducherry, Yanam, Mahe, and Karaikal.

May 3, 2026 09:14 PM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: 30 seats in election fray

The election was fought across 30 seats in the Union Territory, and a party needs to win 16 seats to form a majority. In the last election in 2021, the NDA won exactly 16 seats and formed the government.

May 3, 2026 08:12 PM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Puducherry recorded historical voter turnout this year

Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase in Puducherry, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%).

May 3, 2026 08:05 PM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am tomorrow

The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 will begin at 8 am tomorrow. Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%).

May 3, 2026 07:17 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 live blog!

The much-awaited Puducherry Assembly election results will be out tomorrow. Stay tuned here for latest updates.

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